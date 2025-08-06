Russell Wilson & Brian Daboll Get Biggest Reality Check as Malik Nabers Clarifies Availability for Giants Preseason

There’s a moment every NFL training camp when excitement gives way to realization, a blunt reminder of just how fragile hope can be. That moment arrived Tuesday, Aug. 5, for Brian Daboll and Russell Wilson. The New York Giants, reshaped and recharged heading into 2025, were supposed to showcase the polished product of their offensive rebuild. Rookie sensation turned Pro Bowler Malik Nabers was back in camp. Expectations were sky-high. But reality hit fast. Nabers opened practice like normal, stretching, going through individual drills, and even catching a pass from Wilson during team periods. Then, just as quickly, he was gone.

Giants’ reporter Connor Hughes broke the news, talking about the Giants’ practice highlights. And for Nabers, Hughes didn’t have any highlights because he was gone before the practice was over. Nabers said, “It’s all part of the plan,” But Hughes questioned it, “Is that so?” Connor elaborated, “We are gonna start with Malik Nabers, but not Malik Nabers’ highlights. Because there aren’t any highlights to talk about because Malik Nabers did not finish practice. Started out there in individual drills, did some team stuff.”

Before disappearing, Nabers moved to the defensive side, worked briefly with trainers, and didn’t return. For a team hoping to use preseason reps to sharpen timing and rhythm, his absence became the story of the day. After just one NFL season, Malik Nabers has already become the centerpiece of the Giants’ passing attack. He racked up 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns in his rookie year and earned a Pro Bowl selection, a remarkable debut that raised the bar for what’s expected in 2025. And while talking to the reporters, he didn’t appear to be in pain; the bigger concern was what his absence revealed. How dependent this offense has become on a second-year receiver.

The Giants’ reporter laid down the reality check for Wilson, as he further added, “Without Nabers though the offence did struggle. They don’t have Darius Slay which is noteworthy. But its clear how important he is to this passings attack because when he is on the field it operates in one way and when he’s not on the field, it does not operate nearly as effectively. Russell Wilson drew another interception, that is camp pick number 7. That is something to monitor. I think he’s thrown few more interceptions than I expected to see from him.”

Over the 2023 and 2024 seasons combined, Russell Wilson posted a 97.0 passer rating while throwing for 5,552 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions across 26 games, solid numbers on paper, but ones that now feel distant given his rocky start at Giants camp. The entire passing game went from structured to stagnant the second Nabers walked off the field. So if Nabers isn’t on the field, will the offense function in the middle of the NFL heat?

And while Wilson’s struggles were on full display, the bigger storyline might still be the mystery surrounding Malik Nabers’ limited involvement.

Malik Naber comes clean on his availability for the New York Giants

In the swirl of summer headlines from Giants training camp, few stories have attracted as much intrigue and confusion as the quiet, calculated handling of Malik Nabers’ practice schedule. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been the subject of speculation ever since he exited drills early during multiple camp sessions, most recently on August 6. But in his own words, there’s no mystery, just management. “That’s up to the coaches and what they wanna do,” Nabers told reporters after the latest practice. “I just wanna go out there, stay right in the team drills. When my name is called to go out there, I’m going out there.” The simple statement made one thing clear: Malik Nabers is not injured. He’s available, just not being used fully. And that’s very much by design.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll and the training staff have been deliberate in managing Nabers’ workload throughout camp. The team is still being cautious after the rookie wide receiver missed OTAs and minicamp due to a lingering toe injury, and more recently, briefly left practice on July 29 following a hard landing on his shoulder. Since then, Nabers has participated in individual drills and some team periods but has frequently been pulled out midway through sessions or held back from full 11-on-11 reps. With just days to go before the Giants’ first preseason game, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Nabers will not appear in any preseason action.

NFL insider Connor Hughes put it into perspective, “You don’t need to see him in the training camp all that much. Not even in the preseason. He’s an explosive, dynamic, unbelievable weapon. Just make sure that you have him when the games count. That’s all that matters.” The Giants’ internal belief mirrors that sentiment. Nabers has shown in the reps he’s taken that he’s ready. The rest is about timing and longevity, not entertainment.

Malik Nabers’ limited training camp reps and expected absence from preseason games aren’t cause for concern; they’re part of a strategic plan by the Giants to keep their top rookie healthy for Week 1. Despite early questions following a shoulder scare and prior toe injury, Nabers has clarified that he feels good and is simply following a day-by-day plan set by the coaches. The Giants are prioritizing long-term impact over short-term appearances, ensuring their most explosive offensive weapon is ready when it truly matters.