Russell Wilson Calls Malik Nabers’ Absence ‘Good’ for NY Giants After Brian Daboll Announced Starting QB Decision

Despite struggling in joint practice with the New York Jets, the New York Giants bounced back to win their preseason matchup 31-12 on Saturday. Several players stood out in the victory. Quarterback Jaxson Dart (rookie) had a great game, and Russell Wilson didn’t do badly either for the limited time he played. Unfortunately, wide receiver Malik Nabers was unable to play, though he likely would have been among the top performers if he had been available.

Nabers suffered two injuries before the Giants’ training camp and during training camp: to his toe and shoulder, respectively. New York Giants insider Jordan Raanan revealed on his podcast, “Breaking Big Blue,” Nabers was dealing with a third “minor injury” that caused him to miss Saturday’s game. However, during the post-game press conference, his teammate, Wilson, suggested that his absence was a “good” thing.

Wilson’s statement was an attempt to praise Nabers and a way to show how much the team misses him. Speaking of the team spirit the Giants boast and how it played a part in their success, Wilson noted, “What’s been great is just the team camaraderie. … And I think our practice habits have been great. So, to be able to take the practice all week … and then to come out in the game and put up 31 points … I think that’s an exciting thing for us. And the good part is, we don’t even have Malik Nabers out there yet. He’s had a great camp, so when he gets back out there, too, it’ll be really exciting for us.”

Wilson was impressed and all praises for the offensive line as well, stating, “I think the line is doing a tremendous job. You know, they’re giving us enough time to make plays. I think really gave me enough time to make some big-time throws, and guys making some big-time catches, and I think running the ball, we’re running it well too. ” Several players stood out in the victory, including Jameis Winston, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., wide receiver Beaux Collins, tight end Greg Dulcich, and safeties Makari Paige and Dane Belton. They face the Patriots next.

Wilson had limited playing time, appearing for just a few series, but he made his presence felt immediately. He showcased his impressive arm strength with one of his trademark deep throws – a soaring 80-yard pass that sailed downfield and positioned the Giants perfectly to score their opening touchdown of the evening. Despite the brief appearance, Wilson was efficient in his limited action, completing 4 of his 7 passing attempts for 108 yards, though he did throw one interception during his time on the field.

Before Wilson got the mic at the press conference, Giants coach Brian Daboll spoke about what he had in mind regarding the starting quarterback position and tried to get his point across as briefly as he could.

Brian Daboll impressed with Dart, Wilson still the QB1

When asked if Jaxson Dart will be serving the team as the starting QB during the regular season, Brian Daboll promptly said, “Russ is our starter, and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson.” Although Dart performed well in Saturday’s matchup as well as the one between the Giants and the Buffalo Bills during Preseason Week 1, Daboll believes the rookie still has some scope for improvement.

Soon, Daboll was hit with another question about Dart. As a reporter asked him, “Would you like to see Jaxson take some first-team reps to see what he could do against that competition as part of his development?” Daboll was quick to respond, saying they always have a plan “specific to each quarterback.” Admitting that Dart has indeed been playing well since his preseason debut, Daboll emphasized that the former would see “a lot of downs,” too, and helping him grow is their priority at this point.

Daboll is impressed with Jaxson so much so that he went on in the presser, “He’s done a good job for us since he’s been here in every area you could do off the field, on the field, leadership, moxy, intelligence. Um, but it’s early, you know, we’ve played a couple of preseason games against probably some vanilla looks. Um but he’s he’s making strides every day, and that’s all you can ask of any young player.”

As Daboll put it a bit later in the interview, “What we’re trying to do is help Jaxson be the best quarterback he can be … just like all the players on the team.” Regardless of how well Dart plays, Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the season for Daboll.

According to reports, Daboll has also chosen to replace Malik Nabers at the Giants for the time being. So, as we wait for Nabers to come back to the field, feel free to let us know if you agree with Daboll’s judgment.