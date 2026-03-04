Russell Wilson Calls Out Broncos HC Sean Payton’s “Disrespect” & “Classless” Criticism, Stands by His Viral Tweet

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson won’t stay silent if somebody drags his name. Last year, he threw shade at head coach Sean Payton for something he did when the duo worked together with the Denver Broncos. In his latest message, Wilson explains that he felt disrespected by Payton and found it necessary to defend himself. In fact, he owns every word that left his mouth back in October.

“I don’t say much, I hardly ever say anything,” Wilson said on Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, referring to his old tweet on Payton. “I think there’s a time and place, but sometimes you get fatigued of people talking about you. It’s one thing for people who maybe aren’t in the field or people who say bots or whatever, talking like I don’t worry about that stuff, like that’s never going to happen.”

He went on to say, “But to me, when you’ve been in the ring, or you’ve been on the same side of this, and that, and I got the same amount of rings as you got, meaning Sean. Listen, I got a lot of respect for him as a play call or this and that, but to take a shot I don’t like. I don’t think it’s necessary, especially when I’m not even on your own team anymore.”

Russell Wilson also believes he’s stayed quiet for too long. But when the disrespect got too loud, he knew he had to respond. Admitting that he knows who he is as a competitor, warrior, or competitor, the player made it clear that he has boundaries that one just can’t cross. For those unfamiliar, the tension dates back to October when Payton took a dig at Wilson over his benching for Jaxson Dart during his stint with the Giants.

His remarks struck a nerve with Wilson, who later vented his frustration on social media.

“Classless… but not surprised….” he tweeted on X on October 21. “Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media.”

Russell Wilson played just one season under Payton in Denver after the coach replaced Nathaniel Hackett in 2023. The partnership ended poorly, with Wilson being benched late in the year and later released in March 2024. Despite his departure, the Broncos owed him $85 million over two seasons due to his contract. It was a financial obligation they finally completed in January.

