Russell Wilson Confirms New Role as Giants QB Tells Long Suspected Locker Room Truth

ByAryan Suraj Chadha

Jul 22, 2025 | 10:07 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

In his latest comments, Russell Wilson finally confirmed what many around the Giants had long suspected: he’s stepping into a mentor role, guiding young quarterback Jaxson Dart as the team’s new-look QB room takes shape.

Speaking to USA Today, Wilson opened up about the dynamic inside the Giants’ quarterback group, which also includes Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito. While DeVito brings local roots and Winston shares a long-standing friendship with Wilson, it’s Dart who represents Wilson’s clearest off-field responsibility. “He’s a young guy who’s learning along the way,” Wilson said.

“I get to mentor him and help him along the way, too.” That leadership now extends beyond the film room with Wilson organizing team dinners to build chemistry. Laughter and hard work go hand in hand in New York, and for the first time, Wilson’s role as veteran guide is fully on display.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)

Is Russell Wilson the mentor Jaxson Dart needs to become the Giants' next big star?

