Russell Wilson Doesn’t Hold Back in Valentine’s Day Message for Ciara After Struggling to Choose Between Super Bowl & Wedding Ring

The couple also appeared together in a recent Hot Ones Versus episode.

Their relationship continues to draw strong fan attention years into their marriage.

For a Super Bowl-winning quarterback like Russell Wilson, making tough choices is part of the job, but none may have been trickier than one posed by his wife, Ciara, on national television. The quarterback had no trouble finding the right words for his wife, Ciara, on Valentine’s Day, but a recent game show appearance put him in a much tougher spot: choosing between his wedding ring and his Super Bowl ring

“Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” wrote Wilson. “You make the sun jealous with the light you shine and the warmth you bring. Forever grateful that I get to live this life with you. My forever valentine.”

He paired the heartfelt caption with a romantic picture. where he is seen placing a tender kiss on Ciara’s cheek, while she smiles. Fans flooded the comments, celebrating the couple’s enduring romance.

Wilson and Ciara met when the NFL star was at the peak of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. After meeting at a basketball game in Wisconsin, they began dating within a month. As they were frequently spotted together in public, quickly sparked dating rumors.

After getting married in 2016, the couple has grown their family to four children, including one from Ciara’s previous relationship, as they approach their tenth anniversary this year.

Meanwhile, Ciara is a veteran musician who has been in the industry for over two decades, winning a Grammy award and amassing Billboard records. They recently featured in a game show, where the quarterback was hit with a tricky question.

Their decade-long partnership has seen them navigate the highs and lows of two demanding careers in the public eye, a dynamic that was recently put to a humorous test on the popular YouTube show ‘Hot Ones Versus’.

Russell Wilson chooses spicy wings over answering Ciara’s tough question

They were guests on Hot Ones Versus, a popular YouTube spin-off of the Hot Ones series, where two celebrities, including couples, take part in fun challenges. In a recent episode of the show, the Grammy winner and the Super Bowl winner sat across the table, playing a game, where the Giants star was asked a difficult question by his wife.

As part of the game, Ciara asked whether his Super Bowl ring, which he won with the Seahawks, was more important than his wedding ring. With a grin on his face, he appeared momentarily lost but refused to answer the question. Instead, he ate the spicy chicken kept in front of him, which was the rule of the game. However, Ciara took it in good spirit, responding with laughter.

Wilson was the driving force of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2010s when he led them to their first Super Bowl triumph in 2014, making it the only Super Bowl win of his career. Considering the sacrifice it took to win that lone Super Bowl, the question was a true challenge for him.