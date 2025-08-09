Russell Wilson Has a Cryptic Message to Last-Minute Change as Giants Make Jaxson Dart Take a Step Back

The New York Giants were never short on quarterback headlines this offseason. They signed a Super Bowl winner in Russell Wilson. They traded up for college record-breaker Jaxson Dart. And they somehow managed to convince fans that both storylines could coexist without drama. That lasted until this week. So, what’s this sudden shuffle really about? Probably more about getting Russ a few live snaps than letting him coast until September. Nobody thinks Dart is ready to be the starter yet – not with a guy like Wilson in the building.

The Giants’ plan? Dart was supposed to take his first NFL snaps as the starter in Saturday’s (Aug. 9) preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. The reality? Brian Daboll decided the ‘face of the franchise someday’ can wait – and the 36-year-old Wilson will take the opening series instead. Dart will still play, but it’s more of a ‘prove-it’ showcase now, not the rookie spotlight moment it was shaping up to be.

And Russell Wilson? He kept his reaction simple – and very on-brand. Posting on X, he wrote: “Falling in Love with Jesus was the best thing I’ve ever done!” It’s not exactly a fiery football statement, but then again, Wilson’s career has been built on calm leadership, not sideline soundbites. The resume helps, too. Fourteen NFL seasons. A Super Bowl win. 40,000+ passing yards and 5,000+ rushing yards. He’s the only quarterback in league history to hit both marks, and one of just two (with Peyton Manning) to post three straight seasons with 30+ touchdowns and a 100+ passer rating. He’s also perfect at MetLife Stadium, 4-0, including the night he hoisted the Lombardi there.

That’s the guy Daboll wants opening his preseason. And if you’re Jaxson Dart, that’s the standard you’re chasing. Daboll didn’t give a full breakdown, but he’s been consistent since camp opened: “These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter,” he said back in July. Wilson took all the first-team snaps in that first practice, and Daboll never hinted at changing course – until now.

It’s the kind of last-minute change coaches make when they want to send two messages at once – that they trust their veteran to set the tone, and that the kid still has homework to do. Daboll didn’t give a full explanation, but the shift is clear: lean on Wilson for the start, let Dart fight for his reps. So, if this feels like the Giants gave up on their preseason starter plan for Dart, that’s because they did. But not permanently.

Daboll benches the rookie dream – at least for now

Daboll has made it clear Dart will still get snaps Saturday – but the optics are there. The big first-round pick, the one they traded multiple assets for, won’t be running out with the starters in his NFL debut. It’s not a knock on Dart’s talent. In camp, he’s shown the arm, the athleticism, and even a touch of the leadership the Giants hope will define his future. But he hasn’t outplayed Russell Wilson. Not yet. The rookie has mostly worked with the second-team offense, and Daboll has slipped him into starter reps only in situational drills.

And if you’re wondering why the Giants were willing to pay that price for him, just look at the Ole Miss numbers. Last season alone, he threw for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns while only tossing six interceptions – good enough to break Eli Manning‘s school passing record. By the end of his college career, Dart had racked up 11,970 passing yards, 81 touchdowns, and a 65% completion rate. In other words, the kid can sling it. He’s just learning how to sling it at NFL speed.

The truth is, the Giants don’t need to rush this. Russell Wilson’s on a one-year deal, Jameis Winston’s in the room, and Dart’s development clock has barely started. His time will come – maybe later this preseason, maybe next year. For now, the ‘last-minute change’ is a reminder that NFL depth charts aren’t sentimental. They’re strategic.