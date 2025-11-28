Russell Wilson Hits New Low After Giants HC Makes Jaxson Dart Announcement

Russell Wilson just hit a fresh low in a season that keeps slipping downhill. The Giants, now 2-10 and reeling from six straight losses, demoted Wilson to third-string behind rookie Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. Head coach Mike Kafka wasted no time, declaring Dart the starter immediately.

“Jaxson Dart immediately gets reinserted as the starting quarterback, per coach Mike Kafka,” Jordan Raanan reported. “The plan is for him to take all the starter reps for the remainder of the week.”

Furthermore, per Tom Pelissero, Dart is reportedly also locked in for the clash this week against the Patriots.