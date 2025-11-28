brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Russell Wilson Hits New Low After Giants HC Makes Jaxson Dart Announcement

ByShubhi Rathore

Nov 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM CST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Russell Wilson Hits New Low After Giants HC Makes Jaxson Dart Announcement

ByShubhi Rathore

Nov 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM CST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Russell Wilson just hit a fresh low in a season that keeps slipping downhill. The Giants, now 2-10 and reeling from six straight losses, demoted Wilson to third-string behind rookie Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. Head coach Mike Kafka wasted no time, declaring Dart the starter immediately.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jaxson Dart immediately gets reinserted as the starting quarterback, per coach Mike Kafka,” Jordan Raanan reported. “The plan is for him to take all the starter reps for the remainder of the week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, per Tom Pelissero, Dart is reportedly also locked in for the clash this week against the Patriots.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved