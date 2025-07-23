Russell Wilson Is Obsessed With Malik Nabers as Giants QB Loses 2 Stars After Roster Changes

Big Blue’s quarterback room has transformed from chaos to clarity. Russell Wilson arrived via a one-year deal worth up to $21 million and wasted no time setting expectations: “I expect to be the starter … ready to rock and roll every day.” Joined by Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart, Wilson’s leadership is the anchor in a sea of uncertainty. But locker room buzz suggests something else may be simmering.

“I came here because of him,” Wilson admitted at Fanatics Fest, referencing wide receiver Malik Nabers—a comment that sent ripples through the Giants’ locker room and beyond. After a turbulent stint in Pittsburgh, Wilson sought not just a new team, but a new spark. And that spark, it seems, is Nabers. For a franchise desperate to rebound, this pairing offers more than potential—it promises purpose.

GiantsVideos dropped a locker-room snapshot on X, captioned: “Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers have lockers right next to each other.” That setup isn’t random—it’s strategic. In a follow-up clip, Wilson revealed the groundwork was laid far earlier in San Diego: “Malik and I have a great relationship… we got to spend a lot of time in San Diego together,” he said, before praising Nabers’s “consistency, playmaking, tenacity… he’s not shy, he’s great in the meetings.” And he’s not wrong! In his rookie year, Nabers caught a record-breaking 109 passes for 1,204 yards—tops among rookies and fifth in the NFL overall.

When you mix that kind of raw burst with a seasoned signal-caller obsessed with timing and rhythm? That’s not just chemistry—it’s infrastructure.

Wilson isn’t just watching Malik Nabers emerge. He’s listening. In team meetings, Nabers isn’t the quiet rookie nodding along. He’s stepping up, breaking things down, and challenging the veterans. “He’s communicating to the other guys what he sees, what he would do, all these different things,” Wilson said. That’s not filler talk — it’s football fluency. The proof? “I saw him against the Commanders, catch a shallow cross, ran through a dude, got back up, got hit pretty hard, got back up, didn’t flinch, went right back to the huddle,” Wilson said in the Brooklyn podcast. That’s the toughness you don’t coach.

It’s also what head coach Brian Daboll’s staff has quietly praised internally: a rookie who doesn’t act like one. Nabers isn’t tiptoeing. He’s demanding the damn ball. “You told me I was going to get the ball. I’m getting open, and I’m not getting that pill? We’ve got a problem,” Nabers reportedly told Wilson during practice this month. Not with ego — with edge. Don’t mistake this for some rivalry. Nabers thinks highly of Wilson. “He’s a great leader. He’s one of those quarterbacks that gets everybody going, so we needed that in the huddle today. We kind of started off slow, but with Russ’s leadership, we picked things up at the end.”

Coming back to Nabers, that same fire turned a basic screen against Colts into a 70-yard house call. But now as the training camp kicks off, Big Blue’s roster is already shifting under Wilson’s feet.

Two blows, one wake-up call: Giants’ offense takes an early hit

As training camp ramps up, the Giants’ offense is already absorbing gut punches. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Eric Gray have both landed on the PUP list, sidelined for the start of camp. But this isn’t just a paperwork update—it’s a pulse check on Russell Wilson’s protection and rhythm. Thomas is the franchise’s $117 million blindside protector, and Gray is a Swiss-army knife in Brian Daboll’s scheme. For a QB trying to stage a comeback in a new system, missing both from day one doesn’t just sting. It complicates everything.

Losing Thomas hurts on more than a statistical level—it reshapes the identity of this offense. The 26-year-old tackle hasn’t played a full season since signing that record-breaking extension, and the memory of last year’s early return (and re-injury) still lingers. This time, the team is being cautious, hoping to bring him back healthy by mid-August. But the drop-off without him is steep: with Thomas starting, the Giants’ win percentage nearly doubles. As Daboll put it bluntly during last year’s spiral, “You can’t replace an Andrew Thomas… He’s a leader, he’s a captain… a very good football player.” If Wilson wants time to cook, he’ll need No. 78 back in the kitchen—fast.

Then there’s Gray—a fifth-round grinder who turned heads in flashes last season. His role as a utility back and special teams weapon made him a rising camp favorite. But now? He’s sidelined with an undisclosed injury. On a depth chart this fluid, every missed rep could bury a young guy, especially when veteran additions and UDFAs are clawing for snaps. For Wilson, it means another layer of instability. And for the Giants, it’s an early reminder: this rebooted offense may look good on paper, but it’s paper-thin if the right pieces don’t stay healthy.