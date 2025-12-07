Russell Wilson & Jameis Winston Miles Apart on Jaxson Dart as Veteran QBs Make Career Moves Away From Giants

It’s been a rough ride for the New York Giants‘ season. Playoffs? Already out of reach. Defense? Bottom three of the league. And offense? Well, it’s still stuck in the middle of the pack. The quarterback experiment, switching from a seasoned veteran to a young rookie, hasn’t gone as planned. Amid all the chaos, though, Russell Wilson has stepped up like a true mentor, offering much-needed advice to the rookie Jaxson Dart, who’s earned a reputation for taking risks with his health and safety.

“I think, first of all, he’s dynamic,” Wilson said in a conversation with Matt Ryan on CBS Sports‘ NFL Today. “Be you, don’t change that. Be special, be competitive. You gotta be competitive.

Wilson’s advice to Dart is clear that he should embrace his natural style. He encourages the rookie to simply trust his instincts and get out of bounds.

“I remember making plays and running around and spinning out of things, but I think the biggest thing is once you get into free space, being able to get down–I told him in the game the other day after this hit (against the Patriots), I told him, ‘Make sure you get out of bounds. Don’t play with that.’ The good thing about our quarterback room, it’s full of baseball players. We know how to slide; he just gotta do it.”

But there’s a big difference between the Giants’ QB2 and QB3. While Wilson is all about dishing out advice to the rookie, QB2 Jameis Winston is just vibing over Dart’s energy and soaking his aura.

“I think Jaxson Dart is definitely a young superstar,” Winston said on FOX NFL. “He’s tenacious, he’s relentless, he loves footballing and today in this nil stage, having a young quarterback coming in and committing and putting in the work every single day is required. He has a certain aura about him. He has some essence around him, and the diamonds around his neck, they’re actually hearts.”

Winston is clearly impressed with him. He appreciates Dart’s commitment to improving every day. Plus, apart from his physical talent, Winston also praises his aura and presence, admiring not just his game but also his character.

Well, both football greats have their own reasons for admiring Jaxson Dart, and it’s easy to see why.

Dart has already battled two confirmed concussions this season with the Giants. He has missed two games and has been evaluated for a concussion four times in total, thanks to his fearless, aggressive running style. Yet that same style makes him one of the rare quarterbacks who can really hurt defenses with his legs, apart from his elite arm talent.

So far in 2025, Dart has thrown for 1,556 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 337 yards and 7 TDs. This has put him in the top five among the elite QB list for most rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns, besides legends like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

While both Wilson and Winston are admiring Dart, many fans are amazed to see these two quarterbacks navigating through the career twists.

Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston left fans buzzing with their new roles

During the Giants’ Week 14 bye on December 7, 2025, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston turned heads off the field. Wilson appeared on CBS’s NFL Today while Winston brought his flair to FOX NFL Sunday with Terry Bradshaw and his crew. Despite a friendly broadcast rivalry between the two veteran quarterbacks, Winston hasn’t shied away from speaking highly of Wilson.

“Russ Wilson’s a Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” Winston said on FOX NFL. “I take every superpower that I can get from him. Man, just his perspective, just his wisdom and guidance, and how he carries himself. It’s very beneficial for our team.”

While this was Russell Wilson’s first real shot at being an on-air analyst, Jameis Winston isn’t exactly new to the media game.

Earlier in 2025, he worked as FOX Sports’ digital correspondent during Super Bowl LIX week, which absolutely blew up online. He managed to rack up over 793 million digital views for FOX with his viral player interviews, from asking people their favorite colors to somehow getting the Eagles‘ A.J. Brown on board for a Cha Cha Slide celebration. While that was all digital fun, Week 14’s appearance was his first real step into studio pregame analysis.

With how sharp both looked on camera, Giants fans shouldn’t be surprised if they see Wilson and Winston sitting on full-time analyst panels down the road, following the same career trajectory as that of Tom Brady.