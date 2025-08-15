Russell Wilson Leads Prayers For Billionaire in Mourning After Tragic Loss

What set Jackie Bezos apart was always her profound faith in all things impossible. It started in 1964, Albuquerque, when she was 17, being told that a pregnant teenager had no place in an educational institute. But Jackie was not one to give up. Bringing her father to negotiate with the principal, the young girl finished high school, albeit at the cost of never getting to walk the stage to receive her diploma. Despite a mass boycott from the townsfolk, the single mother then enrolled in a night school, working a bank job during the day. She’d specifically request courses where professors would be more accepting of her child.

She’d carry two bags—one with books, another with toddler essentials and toys—and also her baby. Life was difficult, but Jackie never gave up. Not even when things looked bleak exactly 30 years later. In 1994, Jackie’s grown son came to her and his stepfather, Mike Bezos, with a risky proposition: Invest $245,000 without expectations. “I want you to know what the risks are, because I still want to come home for Thanksgiving if this doesn’t work,” the son had reportedly said. While that risk paid off in dividends three decades later with Amazon.com now enjoying a $2394.91 billion market cap, Jackie’s third and final battle was one she ultimately couldn’t win.

Since 2020, the Amazon founder’s mother had been battling Lewy body dementia (a neurological disorder). She breathed her last on August 14, at the age of 78, as informed by her son through a heartfelt message on social media. And it’s not an exaggeration when we say that the world mourned. But one name that piqued curiosity was that of Russell Wilson. In his latest Instagram story, the New York Giants quarterback quickly reposted a Bezos Scholars Program update, showing a smiling Jackie. Above her image, her name and the years “1946–2025” appeared in bold, with Wilson adding three broken-heart emojis and wrote “Praying”. But it also made many wonder: Just how deep is Wilson’s connection to the Bezos family?

Well, back in 2017, Bezos had reportedly invested in Russell Wilson’s startup, Trace me, through Bezos Expeditions. Then, in 2018, the business tycoon also invested in the signal caller’s new app, Tally, in a $9 million funding round alongside Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai, YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley, among others. And, not just that. Bezos has also been the mentor that’s helped the veteran player fight through some tough times. Back in February, when Wilson’s NFL future seemed uncertain in free agency, he had shared Bezos’ famous quote on his Instagram story: “You can be grinding for 4 years with no results, and in the 5th year, become the biggest thing on this planet. The power of not giving up is real,” while tagging the founder.

Even back in 2019, when Wilson played for the Seattle Seahawks, he had recalled the best advice ever given to him. Wilson once asked Bezos if he had envisioned Amazon’s massive success from the start. Bezos replied, “Did I think it would be exactly like this? Not necessarily. But I think anything can happen.”

The Bezos family mourns the loss of Jackie Bezos

On Aug 15, 2025, the Bezos Family Foundation announced in a heartfelt statement that Jacklyn “Jackie” Bezos died at her Miami home. For five years, she battled the disease with strength. The foundation’s tribute described her journey as remarkable.

Then, his tribute, her son Jeff wrote, “Her adulthood started a little bit early when she became my mom at the tender age of 17. That couldn’t have been easy, but she made it all work. She pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity, brought my amazing dad onto the team a few years later, and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, guard, and nourish. For the rest of her life, that list of people to love never stopped growing. She always gave so much more than she ever asked for.”

“After a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments. We were all so lucky to be in her life. I hold her safe in my heart forever. Jacklyn Gise Bezos December 29, 1946 – August 14, 2025 I love you, mom,” it further read.

The billionaire’s wife, Lauren Sanchez, also commented, “We will miss her SO much. Love you ❤️💔”.

The Bezos family lastly asked that instead of flowers, people should support a nonprofit that matters to them or perform an act of kindness in Jackie’s memory. It’s a fitting tribute to someone who gave so much to others.

