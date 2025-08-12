Russell Wilson Loses Confidence at Giants Camp as Jaxson Dart Makes QB1 Case Stronger

Critics aren’t whispering anymore, they’re swinging hard at Russell Wilson. “What he had that was magical about him, the ability to create plays on the move, is gone,” a defensive coordinator told The Athletic. This is the same quarterback who stormed into the league in 2012, won 11 games as a rookie, and over the next eight seasons in Seattle never missed a start, stacked 33,000 yards, 267 touchdowns, and built a legend on late-game miracles and legs that could churn out 500 yards a year. The loss in confidence isn’t just a talking point; it’s bleeding into training camp.

It was one of those afternoons when every throw felt heavier for Wilson. The Giants’ joint practice with the Lions started like a slow leak in confidence, pass after pass missing the mark, pockets collapsing faster than he could reset. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Wilson opened the day just 2-of-8 passing, with multiple sacks and even a penalty that stalled a drive. For a quarterback chasing a late-career revival, that’s the kind of stretch that leaves an imprint.

The absence of Malik Nabers loomed large. Without the WR’s dynamic burst on the field, the Giants’ offense looked like a car stuck in second gear. Raanan even hinted at it: “This offense is likely to struggle if they don’t have Malik Nabers.” That’s not hyperbole. Nabers is the stress point that defenses can’t ignore. Without him, the margin for error shrinks, and Wilson’s arm is being asked to do more than it probably should in August.

Then came the red zone period. And just like that, the switch flipped, three straight touchdowns. Theo Johnson hauling one in through traffic. Devin Singletary powering over the goal line. Darius Slayton snapping off a clean route and finishing. Russell Wilson finally looked like the quarterback who could command a huddle without overthinking. It was the first visible exhale of the day, and Mr. Unlimited even framed it as a positive, an answer to a rough start.

Still, the bigger question lingers. The Giants’ offense is a work in progress, and Wilson’s command will be tested the moment defenses force him into tight windows. And right now, August is telling us he’s got strong competition as well.

Russell Wilson has to prove his worthiness over a rookie

The Giants’ QB battle just got real. And if you’re looking for the stock that’s trending up? Jaxson Dart is the name everyone’s whispering. Well, not whispering anymore. He’s making it loud. Training camp had already been a string of sharp throws and confident reads, but August 9th night against Buffalo? That was the statement game. Twelve completions on nineteen attempts, 154 yards, a touchdown, and not a single interception.

Sure, the Giants’ social team plastered Russell Wilson and Dart side-by-side with “Starting the year off strong 🔥” But make no mistake, this felt like Dart’s night. He came in late in the first quarter, didn’t blink, and worked the field until halftime. It was a rookie turning reps into receipts. Even Russell Wilson, the veteran with 45,000 passing yards and a ring, threw the IG repost his way. That’s not nothing. In locker rooms, respect is a currency, and Dart just cashed in.

During the recent camp against the Lions, the rookie wasn’t just managing the moment; he was owning it. Underdog NFL’s clip of Dart hitting Zach Pascal for a ridiculous score wasn’t just a highlight. It was a warning shot. Even their camaraderie shone when they jumped and bumped their chests. It was a sign of confidence.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson’s cameo was fine. 6 of 7 for 28 yards, no mistakes. That’s the vet’s brand right now: steady hand, methodical drive, Gano nails a 53-yarder, job done. But in a city where the crowd craves juice, that steady drip can feel like a slow leak.

Here’s the reality: Brian Daboll may still call Wilson the starter, but every snap Dart takes like this makes the conversation harder to ignore. And if that something keeps trending the way it did against Buffalo? September might get real uncomfortable for QB1.