Russell Wilson Loses 2 Stars as Giants Announce Major Roster Exodus

Russell Wilson’s career has been a rollercoaster, and right now, he’s strapping in for another wild ride. Remember the Seattle days? The QB was untouchable, leading the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, making magic look routine. But football’s funny like that. One minute you’re on top, the next you’re grinding through those messy Denver and Pittsburgh chapters where nothing quite clicked. “You’re always trying to be the best version of yourself,” he once said. In New York, he’ll need to be just that: a Week 1 starter, a mentor for rookie Jaxson Dart, and the face of a franchise desperate to turn the corner. But even the best-laid plans hit bumps. And the Giants just hit theirs.

As training camp kicks off, Big Blue’s roster is already shaking up in ways that could force Wilson to adjust faster than expected. The Giants’ offense took two immediate hits as training camp opened, with left tackle Andrew Thomas and RB Eric Gray both landing on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. For Wilson, this stings deeper than just missing locker room vibes. These aren’t just teammates – they are the difference-makers who could’ve turned his redemption tour from hopeful to legit.

Losing Thomas? That one hurts. The 26-year-old cornerstone of their O-line – the guy they handed $117 million to – hasn’t strung together a full season since cashing that check. Remember last year when the Giants rushed him back too soon? Yeah, they’re not making that mistake again. This time, they’re playing it smart, letting that surgically repaired foot heal properly with a firm August return date. And let’s be real – this isn’t just about missing a good player.

via Imago New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

When Thomas is on the field, the Giants win at nearly twice the rate. Without him, Wilson had better get used to seeing defenders in his face all season. And why not? After all, Daboll made it clear last year: “You can’t replace an Andrew Thomas. I feel terrible for him. I was able to text with him today. He had his surgery this morning, everything was successful. He’s a leader, he’s a captain, he’s great in the locker room, he’s a very good football player.“

And don’t sleep on Gray—that fifth-rounder plays like his hair’s on fire. Returns. Third-down snaps. Emergency carries. His undisclosed injury might seem minor, but for a bubble player, every missed practice risks burying him on the depth chart. But the roster shakeup doesn’t stop there – the Giants’ training camp surprises are just getting started.

Russell Wilson’s roster roulette

While Wilson processes the absence of two offensive weapons, the Giants’ front office is working overtime to plug leaks across the entire roster. The latest flurry of moves reveals a team in full adjustment mode before the first padded practice even begins.

Start with Victor Dimukeje, the LB whose torn pectoral muscle during offseason workouts landed him on the non-football injury list. Unlike the PUP list (where players like Thomas and Gray can return after four regular-season games), Dimukeje’s NFI designation carries heavier consequences – if he’s not ready by Week 1, he’s sidelined for six games minimum. For a pass rush already thin on proven depth, losing even a rotational piece like Dimukeje forces creative solutions.

Then comes the secondary shakeup. The Giants cut bait on Anthony Johnson Jr., a developmental safety whose injury opened the door for K’Von Wallace, a 27-year-old journeyman with the kind of resume that screams ‘emergency patch.’ After a brief stint with Seattle in 2024 ended with injured reserve (cut short just eight months into his deal), the veteran safety hit free agency again this March, right as the Giants started hunting for secondary depth. He won’t challenge starters Jevon Holland or Tyler Nubin, yet his presence matters. Remember: this is the same Giants team that last year watched its playoff hopes crumble when injuries ravaged the defensive backfield. Wallace isn’t here to star – he’s here to ensure history doesn’t repeat.

via Imago Syndication: The Record Head coach Brian Daboll and Russell Wilson, quarterback with the NY Giants, are shown during practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025. North Jersey , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAnne-MariexCaruso/NorthJersey.comx USATSI_26306924

The irony? Wallace actually tried out for the Giants in June during minicamp. Back then, the team still hoped Johnson might develop into a serviceable backup. Now, with Dimukeje rehabbing and Thomas’ return timeline uncertain, Wallace embodies New York’s new reality: every roster spot must pull double duty.

For Wilson, watching this roster churn must feel familiar. In Denver, offensive line injuries derailed his rhythm. In Pittsburgh, a thin receiver corps limited his options. Now, before taking a single snap in blue, he’s seeing the same warning signs. A defense scrambling to replace role players, and a front office making mid-camp adjustments that most contenders avoid. The Giants bet big on Wilson’s ability to elevate flawed rosters. We’re about to find out if that faith was justified.