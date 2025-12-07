Russell Wilson Makes $54M Off-Field Decision With Ciara After Accepting Temporary Job Away From Giants

Russell Wilson and Ciara have just executed one of the more head-turning moves that had absolutely nothing to do with football fields or stadium lights. Ready to offload one of the most over-the-top properties in all of Southern California, the couple is making one major real estate decision as Wilson continues into a transitional phase in his NFL career.

”New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy-winning singer Ciara, are listing their roughly 9-acre estate in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., for $54.9 million. It is a potentially record-breaking price for the area,” as reported by wsjrealestate on Instagram.

The power couple is finally putting their Rancho Santa Fe, California, estate on the market for $54.9 million, a sale that would beat the record books as the priciest residential sale on record in San Diego County. In 2021, they paid $14.5 million for the property and fully renovated it while living there.

The 30,000-square-foot mansion features seven bedrooms and a two-story-high atrium. It also includes a recording studio, private wellness center, and a 10-car garage. Wilson turned what was once an equestrian arena into a football field that he himself designed for his offseason training program.

Resort living is accentuated by a grand primary suite with a huge walk-in closet. The kitchen functions like the interior focal point of the house, featuring twin jet-black islands with a design for both cooking and congregating.

The sale of the Rancho Santa Fe estate marks the final chapter in a multiyear real estate revamp by Wilson and Ciara as their careers shifted away from the West Coast. They had earlier sold their mansion in the Seattle area for $21.15 million in 2024 and picked up a record-setting $25 million home in Denver.

With Wilson’s moves from Denver to Pittsburgh and now to New York, the California property had become the final remaining piece from their Western footprint, a symbolic conclusion to their cross-country relocation. Their listing agent has already said that few estates in Rancho Santa Fe match the renovation scale, the acreage, and the level of privacy this property offers, therefore positioning it as a rare opportunity for ultra-luxury buyers.

Russell Wilson’s new move

During New York’s bye week, Wilson briefly stepped away from the team, but not to rest. Instead, the 10-time Pro Bowler accepted a temporary role with CBS Sports, joining the network as a guest analyst on “The NFL Today” for Week 14 coverage.

His responsibilities included participating in both NFL Today+ and the pregame broadcast, offering insight from more than a decade of quarterback experience. Wilson’s résumé brings a lot of credibility as an analyst. He started over 200 regular-season games.

Despite temporary media work, Wilson has made it clear that broadcasting is not yet his next career step.

I’m just excited for the next opportunity to step between the white lines,” Wilson said last month. “I’m not going to stop swinging,” he said recently, underscoring a determination to remain in the league even as transitions continue both on and off the field.