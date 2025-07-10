Russell Wilson & NY Giants Offense Get Head Start After Mike Florio Casts Doubt on Veteran’s Future

For a team that’s often struggled to find steady footing at quarterback, the Big Blue just might’ve found the calm before the storm. The chatter around MetLife this offseason has mostly centered on rookie Jaxson Dart and his long-term potential. But while the future may be Dart’s to claim, the present? That squarely belongs to Russell Wilson. The 14-year vet has taken the reins in The City That Never Sleeps, hoping to steer the Giants back into relevance after years of inconsistency.

Meanwhile, Wilson isn’t walking into this lightly. The Big Blue made it clear—they’re not rushing Dart into the fire. That’s where Russ steps in. With his Super Bowl ring and a resume built across three teams, Wilson becomes the fourth stop in what’s been a storied (and sometimes bumpy) ride. Brian Daboll and the front office made sure they had experienced heads in the room by locking in both Wilson and Jameis Winston. That stability at the top lets the rookie develop without pressure and gives the Giants’ offense a much-needed head start.

In fact, the grind has already begun. Earlier this week, NFL insider Dov Kleiman dropped a sneak peek from Giants offseason drills. In the video, Wilson’s zipping passes through drills, putting in reps with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Tyrone Tracy, and Daniel Bellinger. Kleiman captioned it, “Scary: Russell Wilson putting in work with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Tyrone Tracy & Daniel Bellinger this offseason. The Giants are a team to watch out for.” That chemistry’s already cooking in Big Blue Nation.

To add to that fire, Wilson himself gave fans a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram stories. Malik Nabers was spotted sweating it out with Wilson and other teammates in San Diego, while Dart joined in just two nights ago. Videos from both Wilson and Dart show the whole crew—Nabers, Slayton, Hyatt, Tracy—already in sync before camp even kicks off.

Head coach Brian Daboll and Russell Wilson, quarterback with the NY Giants, are shown during practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center, East Rutherford, NJ, May 28, 2025.

Still, not everyone’s convinced it’ll be sunshine and touchdowns. While Wilson is gearing up as starter, Mike Florio believes his future might not be as clear as it seems.

Russell Wilson’s grip on QB1 faces early pressure

The Giants made their future intentions clear when they drafted Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The buzz in Big Blue Nation hasn’t stopped since. While GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have preached patience, fans can’t help but wonder: is Wilson just a placeholder until Dart is ready, or is there more trust in Russ than it seems?

According to Mike Florio, that trust may already be fading. The Pro Football Talk insider didn’t sugarcoat it, saying Wilson is a QB whose “clock is ticking.” He even hinted that, “He could lose the job out of camp, with Dart starting under center in Week 1.” And that bombshell has thrown the Giants’ quarterback plans into fresh uncertainty.

Florio didn’t stop there. He doubled down with an old-school comparison, saying, “If he’s the Week 1 starter (if Jaxson Dart lives up to his first-round draft stock, Wilson shouldn’t be), the clock will be ticking. Immediately. In 2004, the Giants benched Kurt Warner after nine games for Eli Manning, even though the Giants were 5-4 at the time. When Dart is ready, Dart will play. Even if Wilson makes it through 2025 without getting benched, he’ll have to do plenty to keep Dart on the sideline for 2026.” That kind of heat only adds more pressure to the veteran’s already thin margin.

That said, if Dart ends up under center before Halloween, something’s gone seriously wrong. It would mean Wilson didn’t spark the change they were hoping for after moving on from Daniel Jones. As Florio framed it, it would mean Schoen and Daboll are “using their final lifeline.”

Even so, there’s no drama—yet. Barring injury, Wilson will be the starter when Big Blue kicks off against the Commanders. What happens after that? Well, that’s a storyline even Big Blue Nation can’t predict.