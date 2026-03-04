Russell Wilson Opens Up on Jaxson Dart & Giants QB Room, Reveals Retirement Timeline

Essentials Inside The Story Despite depth-chart demotion, Russell Wilson maintained a role model presence

A mixed quarterback room featuring Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston did well despite a tough season

Wilson’s Week 2 explosion against the Dallas Cowboys stood out

‘It was a season of frustration for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants, but the veteran quarterback found a silver lining in an unlikely place: a QB room full of young talent and high character with rookie Jaxson Dart. In a recent podcast, he shared his experience with Dart and Jameis Winston’s work ethic.

“What’s amazing about the room is, the personalities are amazing…” said Russell Wilson on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast on YouTube. “Energy is always high. But what’s amazing about the room is our work ethic… There was no slacking of let’s be ready to go, let’s be ready to work, and I think we set the bar high, doing that every day. I try to set the bar high. I think Jameis does a good job of that as well. Jaxson’s a great competitor, and obviously shows that on the field, how he plays. It was always fun. It was always joy even in the midst of the storms and the tough stuff.”

The Giants had an underwhelming 4-13 season, but the Super Bowl winner had nothing but praise for the other quarterbacks. Despite three starts, Wilson spent most of the season as the third QB. Despite the fall in preference, he revealed that everyone was high on energy. While Wilson himself had a season to forget, one game in particular made a strong case for his role model pedigree.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, he completed 73.2% of his passes for 450 passing yards and three touchdowns. The performance highlighted that he was ready to roll whenever the team needed him.

The same goes for Jaxson Dart as well. Despite it being his rookie season, he recorded 2,272 passing yards with a pass completion rate of almost 64% and 15 touchdown passes. He also had 9 rushing touchdowns for 487 rushing yards, highlighting his dual-threat capabilities. This was perhaps made possible as a result of a positive locker room, with Wilson’s guidance.

The 10-time Pro Bowler also mentioned how they arrived early in the morning, trained, and left the facility late, after they watched movies together. Wilson acted as a mentor to the younger quarterbacks, further strengthening the bonds.

But that being said, as things stand, he may not be in the same locker room in the upcoming season. He will soon enter free agency as his one-year contract is nearing its end. With clouds of retirement lingering over his head, he revealed his retirement plan during the podcast.

Russell Wilson takes a clear stance on his retirement

The speculations of Russell Wilson’s retirement have soared high. However, the veteran quarterback is not ready to be called the “former” quarterback just yet. He clarified his stance on retirement from the NFL on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

“I’ve been in a heavyweight fight, meaning it’s been 14 rounds,” said Russell Wilson. “I feel like I’ve won 11 of them, and I feel like I’ve lost maybe the last couple. But it doesn’t mean I won’t win 15 and 16. That’s kind of been my mentality.”

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Wilson in 2012. Since then, he has been one of the top quarterbacks the league has ever seen. The future Hall of Fame quarterback won Super Bowl XLVIII. He spent ten seasons in Seattle before joining the Broncos. After a couple of seasons, he joined the Steelers before ultimately coming to New York.

Since leaving the Seahawks, Wilson has only had one postseason nod. He had his moments to shine for the Steelers, but the team lost in the Wild Card Round to the Baltimore Ravens. As for the Giants, he was reduced to a backup. Being a top-tier QB, he would surely want to win. Perhaps that is a reason why hanging up his cleats is the last thing on his mind.

According to Wilson, he will not only return for his 15th season but also for his 16th. With his contract running out, it remains to be seen which franchise offers him the ticket to his 15th season.