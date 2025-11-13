Russell Wilson Puts Jameis Winston on Notice With 2-Word Message After Addressing Giants Exit Rumors

The New York Giants are again in quarterback limbo following Jaxson Dart’s injury. On Wednesday, the front office announced that Jameis Winston will get the nod in Week 11. Now Russell Wilson, sitting at QB3, sent a message directly to Winston and the locker room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wilson dropped a video on his Instagram story about NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The clip featured sports psychologist Bill Beswick talking about Kobe’s mental toughness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson captioned it with two simple words: “Ain’t Blinking.”

In the clip, Beswick recalled one of Kobe’s earliest playoff moments. The young star had three chances to win the game in the final seconds, but he missed them all. Cameras caught him slumped on the bench, head in his hands, as commentators speculated how crushed he must’ve felt. But when reporters later asked how he felt, Kobe didn’t sulk.

He said, “I was working out why I missed those shots. I now know why I missed those shots, and I can do something about it.” That’s the mindset Wilson was channeling: failure as fuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Wilson needs that. He was brought in to be the Giants’ QB1 but lost his job to rookie Dart. Now, with Dart sidelined by a concussion, Winston gets the chance instead. So, Wilson’s spot slid even further down the depth chart. Yet, he’s not folding. He’s studying, staying sharp, and waiting for his moment.

“Obviously, I want to play,” Wilson said. “But also, Jameis has worked his butt off to get in great opportunities. The guys played in this league for a long time, and he’s one of my closest friends. I know he’ll do a great job. I’ll help him prepare in the best way possible, I’ll be ready to go and all that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Training Camp Jul 23, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 talks with media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250723_vtc_cb6_11382

Still, beneath those words, there’s an edge. Wilson is making it clear, he’s staying ready. And with Giants exit rumors swirling, this might just be the calm before his comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Wilson responds to exit rumors

When Jaxson Dart went down against the Chicago Bears, Russell Wilson stepped in. But it wasn’t the night he hoped for. Wilson completed just three of his seven passes for 45 yards in the Giants’ 24-20 loss.

Through six appearances and three starts this season, he’s completed 58 percent of his throws for 831 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Not awful, but not quite enough to reclaim the QB1 spot either.

And now after the Winston decision, reporters wanted to know how Wilson felt about it and whether he still saw his future in the Big Apple.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I love it here. I love my teammates, I want to see us turn it around,” Wilson replied.

“I don’t know what it is today, this second as I stand here, meaning that I just want to wake up and have a great practice today. Want to have a great practice today, I’m zoned in on that. I want to see it through. I haven’t asked for a release or anything like that, I want to be here.”

For now, the question remains: what’s next for Russell Wilson? The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Giants, but the writing on the wall suggests another free-agency run next offseason. With the team sitting at 2-8, opportunities might be slim. Still, if Wilson’s words are a sign, he hasn’t given up the QB1 fight.