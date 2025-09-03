Russell Wilson Resumes Pittsburgh Habit in New York After Giants’ Huge QB Decision

It has been quite a while since Russell Wilson left the Pittsburgh Steelers. But that hasn’t affected his relationship with the people. The quarterback makes it a point to visit hospitals in the city and spend time with patients, including frequent trips to UPMC Children’s Hospital. Now in New York, Wilson’s effort to make a meaningful impact hasn’t wavered.

Just recently, Wilson shared a picture of himself with doctors and nurses from the Mount Sinai Kravis Pediatrics Hospital. “Grateful to spend time with the kids & families, Drs, nurses at @mountsinaipediatrics today!!! 🙏🏾💙❤️ #WhyNotYou @WhyNotYouFDN,” he captioned the post. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, he visited Seattle Children’s Hospital every Tuesday for ten years. While playing for the Denver Broncos, he even wore custom cleats honoring the work of the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Just last year, Wilson visited UPMC Children’s Hospital before the season opener. The photos from his visit show the children smilingly posing alongside the player while holding signed Terrible Towels.

Back in November, he visited a young football player who had been injured and was admitted to UPMC Children’s Hospital. Rochester High School football player Carter Mason had collapsed during a game that month after taking a hit in the fourth quarter. He had been recovering from a seizure and a brain bleed. His family shared that despite the long road ahead, Mason was on the rehab floor. A slight nod from Wilson could lift spirits and bring hope during such a time. Wilson knew this, and during his visit, he also spent much time with the player. The two even took a photo together.

Just like he wanted, this visit brought comfort to Mason and his family during the challenging recovery. He may have learned this wholesome gesture from his mother, who is a nurse. During these visits, he would give autographs, talk with as many patients as he could, motivate them, and fill them with hope. He wasn’t just sharing happiness. Wilson was also learning a lot from these experiences. “You inspire me, Hunter,” Wilson said to a boy suffering from cancer at Seattle Children’s Hospital in 2018.

So, his visit isn’t surprising, especially since there are just a few days left before the season opener. He will be needing all the help he can get.

Coach Brian Daboll finally decided on Russell Wilson’s backup QB

The Giants have finally decided on their backup QB this season. While the team had already announced back in April that Wilson would start at quarterback, the coach took some time to decide on his backup. The choice ultimately came down to rookie Jaxson Dart winning over veteran Jameis Winston.

After much thought, head coach Brian Daboll moved Winston to the third-string spot. As for the rookie, Dart has impressed during the preseason. In the Giants’ game against the Jets in the preseason, the rookie completed 88% of his passes for 137 yards and threw two touchdowns. Throughout training camp, Dart primarily worked with the second-team offense, while Wilson ran with the starters and Winston handled third-team reps. While Dart is officially the backup, it remains uncertain when he will make his NFL debut.

And the coach appears to trust Dart more than Winston to step in if anything happens to Wilson during Sunday’s season opener against the Commanders. Many have faith in the QB. “I have a lot of confidence in the young man. He’s done a good job for us since he’s been here, in every area you could do. Off the field, on the field, leadership, moxie, intelligence,” Daboll said.

While rookies often occupy the third-string position, it’s different this time. It remains to be seen how this new quarterback lineup will shape the Giants’ offense.