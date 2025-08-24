Russell Wilson’s 5-Word Message to Brian Daboll After Jaxson Dart Puts Giants QB on Notice

“He’s been a joy to work with, and I give him so much credit.” Aaron Rodgers said, praising his former Nets teammate and mentee Zach Wilson, back in 2023. Even Tom Brady once gave Jimmy Garoppolo a rare nod of respect in New England. “He was great teammate and a great friend,” he said.

Truly, quarterback dynamics in the NFL have always carried this delicate balance—mentorship on one side, competition on the other. And, these moments of transition have defined locker rooms for decades. Each case shows how veterans respond differently when the next man up starts knocking on the door. For Rodgers, the focus was mentorship. But other quarterbacks have taken a firmer stance, reminding their teams and their fans that they are still in command. And now, Giants’ $10.5 million QB Russell Wilson appears to be leaning more toward the latter approach.

In New York, Wilson, 36, has opted for a firmer line. Just after the Giants’ final preseason game, Wilson posted a five-word Instagram story addressed to Giants head coach Brian Daboll. “Ready for the Real Thing.” Though short, the message landed with force, as it came right when rookie Jaxson Dart had begun turning heads with confident remarks and strong preseason flashes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0099

Clearly, the Super Bowl champion QB’s words weren’t just about a brand—they were a subtle but unmistakable signal to the Giants staff and fan base that he remains locked in as QB1 for the season. This sort of understated message has history behind it. When Peyton Manning once told a rookie during camp, “You’re up,” it became a moment that defined more than just practice—it signaled a generational handoff in the making.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the same way, Wilson’s Instagram story echoes that tradition. As a result, it has already become more than a throwaway post; it is being viewed as a statement about leadership, competition, and timing. Wilson may not face an immediate threat from Dart, but with a brutal early-season schedule ahead, the veteran feels like he’s being “thrown to the wolves”.

AD

However, Daboll finds himself walking a very fine line. On one hand, he has publicly reaffirmed Wilson as the starter for Week 1. On the other hand, he cannot ignore what Dart is doing in practice and preseason games. After one contest in which the rookie took a heavy hit but bounced back, Daboll admitted with a mix of pride and caution: “Got the wind knocked out of him. He’s good. Yeah, I would like him to slide on that.”

Therefore, Daboll’s role is as much about timing as it is about talent. Waiting too long to give Dart a shot could risk wasting momentum, yet moving too quickly could stunt the rookie’s development. Giants insiders have pointed to lessons from other franchises, such as the Colts rushing Anthony Richardson into a starting role too early. As a result, the Giants appear to be pacing Dart’s growth carefully, while leaning on Wilson’s steadiness to open the season.

For New York, the QB situation is less about Week 1 and more about the season’s arc. Wilson’s five-word Instagram post shows he is fully aware of the challenge ahead—and willing to assert his readiness in subtle but pointed ways. Meanwhile, Dart isn’t just waiting patiently; he is publicly declaring his confidence and proving it with each snap.

Jaxson Dart takes on Russell Wilson

Even as Wilson makes his point, Jaxson Dart, a first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft, is refusing to shrink from the moment. Following his strong performance in Thursday night’s Giants third and final preseason game, Dart stated that he believes Wilson will have a fantastic season with the team, but he will be prepared to play whenever called upon.

“I feel like whenever my number is called, I’m gonna go out there, I’m gonna play my game, and I’m gonna ball,” Dart stated. He did not stop there; he further showcased his excitement for his Wilson. “That’s just my mindset any time I touch the field. Obviously, Russ is the starter, and he’s going to do amazing, he’s had such a great camp and has played at an elite level,” he added.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_161

Dart also reflected his true sentiments on his real role, saying his job is just “to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is. I’m excited for Russ and what he’s going to do this year.” Truly, his remark has already fueled speculation, reminding fans of the way Dak Prescott once positioned himself behind Tony Romo—humble in public, yet quietly confident that he could lead when the chance arrived.

Furthermore, Dart’s play on the field is giving those words credibility. In limited preseason action, he has showcased calm decision-making, quick reads, and the kind of mobility that is difficult to overlook. Former Giants executive Mike Tannenbaum even declared, “Jaxson Dart is a better player and a better athlete than Russell Wilson.”

And while Wilson is still respected for his experience, analysts such as Shannon Sharpe have praised the rookie’s poise: “You see the throws he’s making—rookies don’t normally play like that. He plays with a lot of poise.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In addition, Chad Johnson kept it short but telling: “He’s nice.” Those are the types of comments that don’t just flatter a rookie—they accelerate momentum both inside the locker room and among fans who are eager for the next era.

Ultimately, the bigger picture is this: Wilson’s margin for error has never been slimmer. Every incomplete pass or missed opportunity will echo louder because the rookie waiting behind him isn’t just promising—he’s proving. For fans, this creates one of the league’s most fascinating dynamics: a decorated veteran fighting to extend his story, and a fearless rookie scripting his own, both under the bright lights of New York.