Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara Prays For 12-YO Kid Who Went Missing From Philadelphia

Essentials Inside The Story Known for her philanthropic efforts, Ciara shares a post about the missing boy.

As per the Philadelphia Police Department, the missing boy was last seen leaving the 3300 block of Henry Avenue.

Explore the $1 million donation from the Wilsons.

The Wilsons are among the more philanthropically active couples in showbiz and often use their social media to raise awareness about causes close to their hearts. So when news broke about a young boy’s miraculous journey, Russell Wilson’s wife, Ciara, took notice and shared an Instagram story.

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“🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️,” Ciara Wilson shared on her Instagram story while re-sharing a post about a missing child from Philadelphia. “12-Year-Old Boy From Philadelphia Missing Since March 18, 2026. Family Asks for Shares and Prayers for His Safe Return,” the post read.

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The 12-year-old child, shared in Ciara’s Instagram story, is Jabir Lucien, 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. As per the Philadelphia Police Department, Lucien was last seen leaving the 3300 block of Henry Avenue on Wednesday, March 18, at approximately 10:30 a.m. The PPD also revealed that the 12-year-old was “known to frequent David’s Chinese Mai Lai Wah restaurant located in the Chinatown neighborhood.”

The Philadelphia Police also requested help from the local community as they continue searching for the 12-year-old.

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“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.”

Imago Ciara Wilson Instagram Story (@ciara/ Instagram).

As the investigation continues, this Instagram story shared by Ciara could help raise awareness about the issue, as she and her husband, Russell Wilson, are philanthropic trailblazers with their Why Not You Foundation. Russell Wilson started this venture in 2014, and then two years later, Ciara joined after their marriage in 2016. Since then, the Wilsons have helped out countless causes, including a massive donation in New York last month.

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Ciara and Russell Wilson complete a magnanimous $1 million donation

Along with their loving marriage and three children, Russell Wilson and Ciara have also developed the Why Not You Foundation. This venture has followed Wilson throughout his NFL career, starting from Seattle to Denver, Pittsburgh, and now in New York. As the foundation continues to go strong, the couple recently announced a $1 million investment in the Big Apple.

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“This week we celebrated the grand opening of our new Why Not You Teen Center in the West Bronx, made possible thanks to a collaboration between the @whynotyoufdn, @georgeoliphant, @george2rescue, @silverlining_inc, and @coreydamenjenkins,” Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club shared as a caption for their recent Instagram post.

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“During the event, @dangerusswilson and @ciara also surprised club members with the presentation of a $1 million check to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, marking a significant long-term investment in the 10,000+ young people we serve.”

As part of the next steps after the donation, Russell Wilson worked with the George to the Rescue show, hosted by George Oliphant, to build a brand-new Why Not You Teen Center, while Corey Damen Jenkins and SilverLining Inc. designed the facility.

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The Wilsons continue to prove that their philanthropic efforts go far beyond financial donations, as they actively use their platform to support those in need. Whether raising awareness for a missing child or investing millions in youth centers, Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to work towards making a difference in their communities.