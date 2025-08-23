Russell Wilson Sends Sentimental Message to Agent as Jaxson Dart Clears Stance on Giants Starting Role

The Giants hope Russell Wilson becomes their franchise savior this season, but his business moves tell another compelling story. Back in 2024, Wilson made waves by signing with powerhouse agency WME for off-field representation, with Variety breaking the exclusive news first. Jonesworks handles his PR needs separately. His wife, Ciara, also jumped aboard the WME train, inking her own deal with the $13 billion entertainment empire. But now, Russell stepped forward to wish WME’s agent.

Saturday brought a touching moment when Russell Wilson celebrated his agent’s major recognition. The quarterback shared The Hollywood Reporter’s front page featuring “38 Top Sports Agents” on his Instagram story. Jason Hodes, Josh Pyatt, Jill Smoller, and Lee White all made the prestigious list, but Wilson singled out one name specifically. “Congrats,” he wrote, tagging Jason Hodes directly. The personal shoutout highlighted their strong professional relationship at WME.

Jason Hodes represents the cream of the crop in sports representation. The senior partner spent 25 years building his empire at William Morris Endeavor, starting from the mailroom and climbing to the top. His 360-degree approach covers every entertainment angle possible—television, film, merchandising, licensing, and publishing opportunities. Hodes’ client roster reads like a who’s who of A-list talent. Tom Brady, Guy Fieri, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Cole Sprouse, David Chang, Matthew McConaughey, and Jake Gyllenhaal all trust him with their careers. He also represents Charles LeClerc, Kiernan Shipka, and numerous Emmy-winning production companies like Religion of Sports and Left/Right Productions.

The agent’s educational background laid his foundation perfectly. He earned his B.A. in Politics from NYU before obtaining his J.D. from New York Law School. That legal training serves him well in negotiating complex entertainment deals across multiple industries. Wilson’s WME partnership extends far beyond basic representation. The agency helped him secure crucial PR positioning and brand opportunities that transformed his off-field presence completely. His entrepreneurial ventures flourished under their guidance, including West2East Empire and Why Not You Productions. The agency connected him with opportunities that maximize his celebrity status while building long-term wealth beyond football. Their entertainment industry expertise opened doors that traditional sports agents couldn’t access.

His philanthropic efforts also benefited from WME’s network and resources. The agency helped amplify Wilson’s charitable initiatives, creating broader impact and visibility for causes he supports passionately. WME positioned Wilson for post-football success through strategic planning and relationship building. Their entertainment connections ensure he’ll remain relevant long after his playing days end. The partnership represents smart long-term thinking about brand development and legacy creation. Speaking of football futures, Jaxson Dart recently clarified his stance on Russell Wilson.

Jaxson Dart shows class supporting Russell Wilson as Giants starter

New York struck gold with their first-round selection of Jaxson Dart, betting big on his franchise quarterback potential. Thursday night’s preseason finale against opponents showcased exactly why the Giants invested so heavily in the young signal-caller. His performance justified every penny of that draft capital, but Dart understands the current pecking order perfectly. The rookie quarterback delivered impressive results throughout the preseason, yet he remains grounded about his immediate role. Russell Wilson earned the starting job through exceptional camp performances, and Dart respects that hierarchy completely.

“I feel like whenever my number is called, I’m gonna go out there, I’m gonna play my game and I’m gonna ball,” Dart explained confidently. His mindset reflects pure professionalism despite natural competitive desires burning inside. “That’s just my mindset any time I touch the field. Obviously, Russ is the starter, and he’s going to do amazing. He’s had such a great camp and has played at an elite level. My job is just to be the best teammate and be ready whenever it is. I’m excited for Russ and what he’s going to do this year.”

Dart’s support for Wilson extends beyond typical rookie politeness. He genuinely believes the veteran deserves the September 7th opener against Washington. “Russ has completely earned that role,” Dart stated matter-of-factly. “I just want to be the best teammate, and I want this team to win, so whatever my role is for that to happen, I’m going to do that to the best of my ability.” The rookie’s confidence remains unshaken despite his backup status. “When I step on the field I expect to play at a high level,” he declared boldly. “I have the confidence that I’m going to be the best player on the field every time.” Dart’s combination of humility and confidence sets the perfect foundation for his NFL career development under Wilson’s veteran leadership—and if the Giants end up needing him sooner than later, he already sounds ready for the call.