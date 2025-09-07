Russell Wilson Sends 3-Word Message to NY Giants Right Before Commanders Clash

The New York Giants are gearing up for the 2025 season with a fresh quarterback, a burst of energy, and expectations higher than they’ve been in years. After back-to-back opening week disasters, head coach Brian Daboll’s squad is desperate to flip the script when they host the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. At the center of it all stands Russell Wilson, making his 200th career start but first in Giants blue.

Russell Wilson has already set the tone. With a simple “See you Sunday @Giants” post to his followers, the seasoned pro hinted at his excitement for a debut that means so much more than just one game. He may be 36, but Daboll has given him the keys to the offense, even over rookie Jaxson Dart, who impressed in the preseason. The question now is whether Wilson can silence doubts and deliver the spark New York has been searching for.

For Russell Wilson, this isn’t just another season opener. It’s his moment to show he can still shine on the grand stage after some rocky years in Denver and Pittsburgh. His 2024 season with the Steelers proved he still has it during the 6-1 run as a Steeler. Alas, it wasn’t to be. He threw for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and boasted a 95.6 passer rating, with a 6-5 finish as a starter. But Giants fans are looking for more than just average play. They want a true leader.

This debut comes with a layer of history. CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell has cautioned that the Giants could be on the verge of an unwanted record. Becoming the first team in the 21st century to lose three consecutive openers by 20 or more points. This unfortunate streak began with Daniel Jones at the helm, and now Wilson has been brought in to put an end to it. If Podell’s prediction comes to pass, the pressure will be firmly on the veteran’s shoulders.

There’s definitely a sense of progress around this team. The Giants had a perfect preseason, scoring a whopping 107 points and showcasing the kind of balance that Daboll has been emphasizing since January. Wilson gave us a taste of his former self, including a signature moon ball to Beaux Collins that covered 80 yards. His message throughout camp has been straightforward: focus on mindset, trust, and hard work. Now, it’s all about putting it into action.

Russell Wilson knows the weight of this debut

Sunday’s opener feels like more than just another Week 1 clash. For the Giants, it’s the start of the Russell Wilson experiment. A 36-year-old quarterback treating his body “like a Formula 1 race car” and hoping that discipline and passion can squeeze out one more run at relevance. His connection with Malik Nabers already hints at a new offensive spark, the kind that could redefine Big Blue’s identity.

Across the field, Washington leans on stability. Terry McLaurin, fresh off his contract battle, returns determined to prove he’s worth every incentive. “I feel I’m in great shape right now,” he said, a reminder that this offense still runs through him. His ability to produce will dictate whether the Commanders can rise above the middle of the pack in the NFC East.

Put it together, and Sunday becomes a litmus test. Wilson’s leadership and Nabers’ emergence face off against McLaurin’s steady excellence. One side gambles on a veteran’s revival, the other bets on a proven star doubling down. Whichever bet pays off could decide not just the opener, but the early trajectory of both franchises.