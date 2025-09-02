Russell Wilson Sets One Condition for Ciara on Baby No. 5 Just Before Giants Season Opener

The arc of a football, spinning against a stadium sky, has defined Russell Wilson’s career. It’s that majestic, high-arcing “moonball” that has floated him to a Super Bowl title and a 99.8 career passer rating, ranking him 4th all-time among QBs with 1,500+ attempts. But these days, the New York Giants‘ new quarterback is lofting a different kind of Hail Mary, one aimed squarely at his wife, global superstar Ciara. And this play call is his most audacious yet:

A full-court press for baby number five. It all unfolded in the comments section. As Ciara promoted her new single on” Low” (in collaboration with Tanzanian music legend Diamond Platnumz) with a fierce caption—“Slim waist pretty face get behind me 💃😏”—her biggest fan slid into the DMs with a counter-proposal with a condition.

Wilson, ever the strategist, commented, “❤️this Global Hit with #LOW ..Then Cinco… sounds like a plan. Agree? @Ciara”. He wasn’t talking about a football. ‘Cinco’ is the name he’s chosen for a future son, a campaign he’s been waging since at least October. He’s even asked about wallpaper choices for the nursery.

Ciara, a powerhouse balancing music, business, and motherhood to their four kids, has been a good sport but firm, joking, “Someone come take my husband’s phone please,” after one of his many hints. She’s navigating postpartum life after welcoming Amora in December ‘23, even sharing her journey of “Trying to lose 70 lbs post baby… and running my businesses.” Her stance is clear: “I look forward to the next baby when the time is right.” But for Wilson, the time is now, and his condition is set: he’s ready for Cinco, and of course, Low is going to be a hit. What about his plan for the Giants?

Wilson’s dropping tier as we inch towards the season opener

This relentless off-field pursuit of a family expansion comes as Wilson’s on-field position has never been more precarious. The man who once held a tier-one quarterback ranking has, according to Mike Sando’s annual QB Tiers, seen a stark decline—from tied for first in 2020 to 26th heading into the 2025 season.

Now on his third team in three years, his hold on the Giants’ starting job is fragile. Coach Brian Daboll has repeatedly had to declare Wilson the starter, a necessity that itself speaks volumes. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan has already drawn parallels to 2019, when a poor start quickly led to Eli Manning being replaced by a rookie named Daniel Jones. “If the Giants stumble against a killer early schedule,” Duggan explained, “they won’t wait long to replace Wilson with Dart,” referencing impressive rookie Jaxson Dart, who went 14-of-16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns in his preseason debut.

The Giants brass appreciates what Wilson brings; as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted, “They feel that he brings a different level of attention to detail.” One NFL head coach conceded, “He has pelts on the wall for two-minute offense, and you have to give him credit for that. I think he is a legitimate starter.”

Yet, the critique is pointed. A defensive coach offered a blunt assessment of Wilson’s career evolution: “If you are a quarterback who has to create time — instead of one who knows where everything is, hits his back foot and throws it then this is what happens to you.”

So as Wilson prepares to lead his new team against the Washington Commanders, his world is a study in contrasts. He’s fighting for his professional life in the brutal NFC East while simultaneously, lovingly, lobbying for a personal future that includes a fifth child. It’s the ultimate two-minute drill, playing out in real time. One drive is on a clock; the other is for a lifetime. For Russell Wilson, the goal is to win both, just like the Giants’ preseason matchups.