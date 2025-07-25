Russell Wilson Shares Ecstatic 1-Word Reaction After Impressive Move at Giants Training Camp

When Russell Wilson walked into Giants training camp earlier this week, the collective sigh made it feel like someone finally turned the lights back on. New York was last in per‑game passing in 2024 and starved for a deep ball threat—just five completions over 40 yards all season, and only two players with more than 60 catches. That changed immediately after practice Day 1, when Coach Brian Daboll cut short QB talk: “Russ is our starter,” he said, tamping down any uncertainty.

And Wilson? He’s done more than just show up. He’s transformed the energy – from OTAs to minicamp, he’s been a playbook-devouring, mentor-like presence, the kind – Giants have sorely missed. Even before camp began, he was already building chemistry, organizing throwing sessions with receivers like Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Theo Johnson. The results? Instant fireworks. “The first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected,“ Robinson admitted. “He’s been great – just commanding everything, making sure we know exactly what he wants.” There’s a new confidence in the air, the kind that only comes when a proven leader takes charge.

Then came the moment that said it all. A deep ball in training camp, Russell Wilson launching a perfect spiral downfield, Robinson streaking past coverage and snagging it with ease. Touchdown. The connection was so electric that Wilson couldn’t contain himself. He took to X and fired off a one-word explosion of hype: “17!!!“ – Robinson’s jersey number, a nod to their growing synergy, and a signal to the league that this duo means business. The clip went viral, and for good reason.

Robinson, now three years into his Giants run, has caught passes from a revolving door of quarterbacks. He didn’t take shots at the past, but his excitement about Russell Wilson was hard to miss. “We haven’t had a quarterback that’s just gonna command everything,” he said. And he would know. Last year, Robinson led the team with 93 catches—yet finished with just 699 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per reception. The volume was there. The juice wasn’t. With Wilson in charge, there’s finally room to stretch out and grow.

Wilson, who recently reflected on his gratefulness for family and faith, seems ready to bring that same dedication and focus to revitalizing this offense.

Russell Wilson transforms Giants’ QB room

The Giants didn’t plan a sentimental reunion tour—they conducted a forensic examination of over 7,500 plays to get exactly what they needed: the 2025 version of Russell Wilson, not a faded replica of his Seattle glory days.“They didn’t bring him here to be the future,” Tiki Barber emphasized, “they brought him to reset the standard.” Those underwhelming stat lines from Denver and Pittsburgh? Meaningless. New York wasn’t chasing fantasy football numbers – they were investing in what the film revealed: a quarterback whose leadership could stabilize an entire franchise.

The transformation was immediate. “It’s been nice having him around,” Darius Slayton observed after the first padded practices. “Camp’s different than OTAs – higher intensity, more team periods where you get closer to real football. Russ has operated well.” Wilson’s presence brought something foreign to recent Giants huddles – the perfect marriage of passion and precision, especially on deep balls that had been missing from New York’s offense for years. In just two days, he’d already connected with Wan’Dale Robinson and Malik Nabers for explosive plays. “You see flashes,” Slayton said, recalling Robinson’s deep catch and Nabers’ red-zone dominance. “We haven’t even gotten to full-field work yet, but you see it.”

The transformation extends beyond the stat sheet. Rookie Jaxson Dart finds himself learning from a quarterback he once idolized. Veterans like Slayton, entering his seventh season with just one winning campaign, feel the difference immediately. “He knows what he likes, what he doesn’t like…it makes it simple,” Slayton explained, the relief palpable. That clarity has the entire offense standing taller, moving with purpose. “When we get this turned around,” Slayton stresses – not if, but when – his voice carries the conviction of a player who’s endured six lean years but finally sees the tide turning. “My whole career’s been invested here…it’ll be huge to win here when my time is done.”