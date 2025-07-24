Russell Wilson Shares Powerful Message on Faith After Brian Daboll Makes Jaxson Dart Announcement

God. Family. Football. It’s the name of a documentary that Russell Wilson produced in 2023, but it’s also the order in which he values life. His faith, coming ahead of all things. ‘More Than Football, I Want To Be Known As A Christian,’ he said back when he was in Seattle. And while many things have changed for the former Super Bowl champion, his faith remains steadfast.

In a recent post shared on X, Wilson shared a verse from Lamentations: “GREAT is HIS FAITHFULNESS! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.” A reminder of what requires a man to be great. Is it a throw to win the NFC Championship? No. Is it the raising of the coveted Lombardi trophy that makes one great? No. For Russell, it’s the faithfulness that the maker showers onto you that is great. His devotion to God has seen him produce a documentary, attend a faith outreach in prison, and even commit to celibacy before marriage. In 2020, he was also awarded the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Even on his social media, Wilson professes bible verses regularly.

Just a few days ago, he took to X and posted, “Great Day to be Alive! God I Thank You!” While his faith is unquestionable, some can say that it’s time to be concerned. After all, the constant faith rhetoric is a pattern Wilson adopted during his days with the Broncos.

When Russell arrived in Denver in 2022, with a price tag of $245 million, fans’ expectations were through the roof. However, his expensive value didn’t translate into his performance. The Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record, with Russell scoring career lows in TDs and completion percentage. During this slump, Russell often took to social media to share Bible verses, which fans felt sounded tone-deaf and overly curated. One fan even described him as “extremely inauthentic.” Whether his recent posts are a source of worry or comfort will be something to look out for if you are a Giants fan. Especially since he is recognized as the starting QB for the Giants’ upcoming season.

Russell Wilson is the Giants’ new QB1

While Russell Wilson will ignite the start for Week 1 with the Giants at the Northwest Stadium, his role in the future might change over time. At 36, Wilson’s experience will be a huge influence on the Giants’ offense next season, especially for young rookie Jaxson Dart. The 25th Overall pick in the 2025 Draft will be a player the Giants will hope to develop through Wilson. Over the weeks, a takeover is inevitable. After all, the Giants only have one year with Russell while Jaxson has four. Therefore, the long-term plan will demand a transition towards Jaxson. And he will replace Russell at some point in the season. But for now, Russell starts.

As Paul Schwartz from the NYP reports on X, “Brian Daboll on the starting QB job: ‘These guys will be out here competing but Russ is the starter.’” Beating out Jameis Winston for the starting role, the one-time face of the Seahawks, will be the immediate QB for the Giants. He will play against the Washington Commanders on September 7th. That game will be important for Russ as it may foreshadow his role for the rest of the season. Whether Wilson will play in the weeks following will be based on his performance. Not just his, but also Darts’.

If Dart shows his talent during camp and in the preseason, the takeover might even be earlier than people expect. Tom Rock of Newsday predicts that “if things go very south very quickly this time, Wilson may not make it to the home opener in Week 3.” For Wilson, the start of the season will dictate how the rest of it will go. Will his time with the Giants be the final chapter in a fading career, or will he make the push to be the headline? If Russell doesn’t want to give up his starting role, he will have to compete with the rookie.