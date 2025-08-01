brand-logo
brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Russell Wilson Struggles With Offense Despite Malik Nabers as Giants Make Weird Jaxson Dart Decision

ByAryan Suraj Chadha

Aug 1, 2025 | 6:01 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Can a single wideout tilt the scales for an entire NFL offense? Every time the ball spirals toward Malik Nabers in Giants camp, the answer feels obvious, at least for a fleeting moment. Giants fans, still haunted by red zone droughts of past seasons, have been treated to circus catches and sideline toe-taps from their second-year phenom. As Connor J. Hughes remarked, there’s a genuine bifurcation: “When balls are thrown to Malik Nabers and when balls are not thrown to Malik Nabers.” The Giants’ script seems to hinge on #8, and for a team in desperate need of difference-makers, that’s both thrilling and fraught with risk.

Head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen have bet the house: Nabers, former All-Pro Russell Wilson now under center, and a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart lurking behind the curtain. This is a locker room buzzing with new energy, veterans talking up “higher confidence” since Russ arrived, and the offense renewed on paper and in attitude. Yet all the optimism can’t mask an uncomfortable reality: despite Nabers’s heroics and spring highlights, the offensive engine sputters unpredictably when he’s taken out of the action, and Wilson, hailed for leadership, has struggled to consistently ignite the rest of the unit. “Up and down day for the offense again,” Hughes summarized, drawing a line between the dazzling and the dysfunctional.

Here’s the central tension: The Giants’ passing attack is delivering fireworks through Malik Nabers, but Russell Wilson’s connection with anyone not wearing #8 is a glaring concern. In the latest practices, Wilson peppered Nabers with deep shots, producing social-media-worthy highlights, a 60-yard bomb against the sideline, and a touchdown on an off-target toss adjusted for mid-fall. Nabers “makes ridiculous catches pretty consistently,” but the bigger picture is less encouraging: Wilson’s decision-making looks tentative when Nabers is bracketed, with missed reads and forced checkdowns. One camp observer called it “two offenses: the one targeting Nabers, and the one stuck in the mud.” It’s a dynamic that feels unsustainable deep into September, especially if opposing defensive coordinators start bracketing Nabers and daring Wilson to beat them elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

AD

Set against all this is the Giants’ unusual approach to quarterback development, a subplot just strange enough to unsettle the franchise’s future. Instead of loading Jaxson Dart with as many second-team reps as possible, standard operating procedure for a newly minted first-round pick, the coaching staff has given extended run to Tommy DeVito. The logic? Elusive. DeVito, nearly invisible in any long-term roster plans, threw 10 passes last Friday, while Dart stood idle for stretches. “Wouldn’t those 10 passes be better off given to Dart, who you’re trying to develop into your eventual franchise quarterback?” wondered more than one sideline analyst. It’s a decision that’s drawn scrutiny, especially as Dart’s arm talent and mobility flash in brief moments but lack the live-bullet reps critical for growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Russell Wilson’s leash tightens as the Giants delay Dart’s development

For all the roster churn and schematic tweaks, the Giants’ progress will ultimately be measured by their answers under center this year. Russell Wilson, now 36 and adapting to a new offensive system, brings invaluable experience; his presence has raised the confidence floor for the wideouts and calmed the huddle in tense moments. But as preseason unfolds, whispers grow louder: How long is his leash if the offense stays erratic?

In practice, Jaxson Dart has shown why he was a first-round pick, threading a 35-yard rope to Montrell Washington, showcasing poise under red zone pressure. Yet, growing pains are apparent: a delay of the game here, a mishandled snap there. The Giants are walking a razor’s edge: ride with the proven vet as long as possible, or flip the switch and hand the keys to Dart if the early returns disappoint. “If the losses start to accumulate, Daboll could opt for Dart over a healthy Wilson, even if Dart isn’t entirely prepared,” one beat writer speculated. The stakes? Not just this season, but the coaching staff’s job security and the arc of the next few years.

Top Stories

1

Tua Tagovailoa Gives Up on Training Camp as Mike McDaniel Cuts Ties With Key Offensive Player

2

Failure Awaits Kevin Stefanski as Shedeur Sanders Refuses to Leave Training Camp, Says Browns Insider

3

Kyle Shanahan Officially Takes Big QB Decision as Mac Jones Gives Tough Fight to Brock Purdy at 49ers

4

DK Metcalf Punched as Aaron Rodgers Loses Only Connection at Steelers Training Camp

5

Andy Reid Makes Roster Move After Patrick Mahomes Got Difficult Injury News at Chiefs Camp

article-image

via Imago

What’s your perspective on:

Is Russell Wilson the right leader for the Giants, or is it time to unleash Jaxson Dart?

Have an interesting take?

Until a breakthrough comes, whether it’s Wilson spreading the wealth, Dart seizing a bigger slice of practice, or another pass-catcher stepping up alongside Nabers, the Giants’ offense remains the league’s ultimate Rorschach test. The big plays stir hope. The inconsistency stirs doubt. As September approaches, New York’s blueprint feels unfinished, with every positive at wideout balanced by hard questions at QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Giants fans can see the potential. But NFL defenses always see the gaps, and the league rarely waits while a team figures itself out.

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Russell Wilson the right leader for the Giants, or is it time to unleash Jaxson Dart?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved

logo

Your premium golf digest for exclusive stories, insights, and highlights.