Russell Wilson Struggles With Offense Despite Malik Nabers as Giants Make Weird Jaxson Dart Decision

Can a single wideout tilt the scales for an entire NFL offense? Every time the ball spirals toward Malik Nabers in Giants camp, the answer feels obvious, at least for a fleeting moment. Giants fans, still haunted by red zone droughts of past seasons, have been treated to circus catches and sideline toe-taps from their second-year phenom. As Connor J. Hughes remarked, there’s a genuine bifurcation: “When balls are thrown to Malik Nabers and when balls are not thrown to Malik Nabers.” The Giants’ script seems to hinge on #8, and for a team in desperate need of difference-makers, that’s both thrilling and fraught with risk.

Head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen have bet the house: Nabers, former All-Pro Russell Wilson now under center, and a rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart lurking behind the curtain. This is a locker room buzzing with new energy, veterans talking up “higher confidence” since Russ arrived, and the offense renewed on paper and in attitude. Yet all the optimism can’t mask an uncomfortable reality: despite Nabers’s heroics and spring highlights, the offensive engine sputters unpredictably when he’s taken out of the action, and Wilson, hailed for leadership, has struggled to consistently ignite the rest of the unit. “Up and down day for the offense again,” Hughes summarized, drawing a line between the dazzling and the dysfunctional.

Here’s the central tension: The Giants’ passing attack is delivering fireworks through Malik Nabers, but Russell Wilson’s connection with anyone not wearing #8 is a glaring concern. In the latest practices, Wilson peppered Nabers with deep shots, producing social-media-worthy highlights, a 60-yard bomb against the sideline, and a touchdown on an off-target toss adjusted for mid-fall. Nabers “makes ridiculous catches pretty consistently,” but the bigger picture is less encouraging: Wilson’s decision-making looks tentative when Nabers is bracketed, with missed reads and forced checkdowns. One camp observer called it “two offenses: the one targeting Nabers, and the one stuck in the mud.” It’s a dynamic that feels unsustainable deep into September, especially if opposing defensive coordinators start bracketing Nabers and daring Wilson to beat them elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Set against all this is the Giants’ unusual approach to quarterback development, a subplot just strange enough to unsettle the franchise’s future. Instead of loading Jaxson Dart with as many second-team reps as possible, standard operating procedure for a newly minted first-round pick, the coaching staff has given extended run to Tommy DeVito. The logic? Elusive. DeVito, nearly invisible in any long-term roster plans, threw 10 passes last Friday, while Dart stood idle for stretches. “Wouldn’t those 10 passes be better off given to Dart, who you’re trying to develop into your eventual franchise quarterback?” wondered more than one sideline analyst. It’s a decision that’s drawn scrutiny, especially as Dart’s arm talent and mobility flash in brief moments but lack the live-bullet reps critical for growth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell Wilson’s leash tightens as the Giants delay Dart’s development

For all the roster churn and schematic tweaks, the Giants’ progress will ultimately be measured by their answers under center this year. Russell Wilson, now 36 and adapting to a new offensive system, brings invaluable experience; his presence has raised the confidence floor for the wideouts and calmed the huddle in tense moments. But as preseason unfolds, whispers grow louder: How long is his leash if the offense stays erratic?

In practice, Jaxson Dart has shown why he was a first-round pick, threading a 35-yard rope to Montrell Washington, showcasing poise under red zone pressure. Yet, growing pains are apparent: a delay of the game here, a mishandled snap there. The Giants are walking a razor’s edge: ride with the proven vet as long as possible, or flip the switch and hand the keys to Dart if the early returns disappoint. “If the losses start to accumulate, Daboll could opt for Dart over a healthy Wilson, even if Dart isn’t entirely prepared,” one beat writer speculated. The stakes? Not just this season, but the coaching staff’s job security and the arc of the next few years.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Rookie Minicamp May 9, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Center NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250509_jla_ja1_162

Until a breakthrough comes, whether it’s Wilson spreading the wealth, Dart seizing a bigger slice of practice, or another pass-catcher stepping up alongside Nabers, the Giants’ offense remains the league’s ultimate Rorschach test. The big plays stir hope. The inconsistency stirs doubt. As September approaches, New York’s blueprint feels unfinished, with every positive at wideout balanced by hard questions at QB.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Giants fans can see the potential. But NFL defenses always see the gaps, and the league rarely waits while a team figures itself out.