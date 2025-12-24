Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Make $500,000 Announcement For Atlanta Amid Giants QB’s Exit Hint

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson and Ciara donated $500,000 to the Atlanta Community

Wilson has been an active philanthropist since his 2012 rookie season

Wilson is currently on a one-year contract with the Giants and will be a free agent in 2026

While Russell Wilson‘s future with the New York Giants remains uncertain, his commitment to community impact is stronger than ever. The winner of the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year award has channeled his influence towards giving to those in need through his Why Not You foundation. Wilson and his wife, R&B star Ciara Wilson, recently made another applaudable gesture by announcing a major initiative.

Through their foundation, the couple donated $500,000 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and the Southwest ATL Cares program to combat food insecurity across the city.

“So proud! We are doing it, baby! ATL!!!” Russell Wilson wrote on X, expressing excitement about the contribution.

The announcement was made at the Southwest Atlanta Cares Hub in the fellowship hall of Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, where Ciara handed the $500,000 cheque to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. During the same event, the Grammy-winning artist and philanthropist highlighted the foundation’s goals with this decision.

“One in six children goes to bed hungry, and that has to change,” Ciara said. “Our hope is that the gift of nourishment and security will empower more youth and families across Atlanta to reach for their dreams and lead each day with the ‘why not you’ attitude.”

This philanthropic journey isn’t new for Russell, as the Super Bowl XLVIII winner has been an active contributor since his rookie year with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2012, he visited Seattle Children’s Hospital every Tuesday during the season. Since then, the star QB has taken his charitable ventures to every city he has played for.

Wilson received special recognition for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his foundation worked toward feeding children, families, and the elderly. Similarly, he and his wife also led major initiatives in raising awareness regarding systemic racism.

However, unlike his successful off-field initiatives, Wilson has performed like a shell of his superstar self this season with the New York Giants. The 37-year-old has seen limited action since starting the first three games of the season before being benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.

Even later in the season, when Dart got injured, the team instead chose to insert Jameis Winston as the starter. With his time in the Big Apple likely coming to an end, Wilson issued a major announcement about his future.

Russell Wilson shares cryptic post about NFL future

After being benched for close to two and a half months, Russell Wilson took to X, sharing his plans for the future. After a successful 14-season run in the big league, Wilson’s time as one of the best quarterbacks ended when he was traded to the Broncos in 2021. The quarterback signed a massive five-year, $245 million extension with the team, but things never worked out in the Mile-High City for countless reasons.

Since then, he has had a short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Giants on a one-year contract. However, responding to a comment stating his play from 2017 to 2020 would have made him the NFL’s top quarterback in 2025, the QB’s reply was all but cryptic.

“Man… I gotta get back to Ballin’ & being Me,” Wilson wrote. “Back to my First 10. It’s time. Time to go Dark.”

As Wilson is slated to be a free agent once his deal with the Giants expires, fans will hope that DangeRuss finds his next team soon and gets another opportunity to showcase his magical talent in the NFL.