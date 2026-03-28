Russell Wilson & Wife Ciara Makes $1,000,000 Announcement Amid NFL Offseason

While his future in the NFL may be under a cloud of doubt, Russell Wilson’s commitment to give back to society hasn’t withered away. The veteran quarterback had a disappointing 2025 season with the New York Giants, but charitable efforts through his Why Not You Foundation continue, as always. Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have just made another commendable gesture by unveiling a significant initiative.

“This week we celebrated the grand opening of our new Why Not You Teen Center in the West Bronx, made possible thanks to a collaboration between the @whynotyoufdn, @georgeoliphant, @george2rescue, @silverlining_inc, and @coreydamenjenkins,” Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club shared as a caption for their recent Instagram post. “During the event, @dangerusswilson and @ciara also surprised club members with the presentation of a $1 million check to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, marking a significant long-term investment in the 10,000+ young people we serve.”

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As confirmed by the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, the Russell Wilson and Ciara-led Why Not You Foundation announced a massive $1 million donation for creating a teen center in the West Bronx, New York.

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For this initiative, Wilson teamed up with the George Oliphat-hosted George to the Rescue show to build a brand-new Why Not You Teen Center, which was designed with the help of Corey Damen Jenkins and SilverLining Inc.

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This isn’t the first time during his time in New York that Russell Wilson has made such a massive charitable gesture for the betterment of the city. Back in December 2025, Mr. Unlimited completed a massive $3 million donation to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York.

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This contribution will help improve the hospital’s common area, where patients can partake in therapeutic and creative activities away from doctors and treatments.

After this gesture, Russell Wilson was asked about his motivation behind his charitable pursuits and responded by sharing how his familial situation growing up pushed him to venture into this field.

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“I started going to children’s hospitals because my dad was unfortunately always in the hospital—he had diabetes—and my mom was an ER nurse,” Wilson said in an interview with GMA. “For me, I thought, like, how can I make a difference somewhere? Every time I walk into a room, I’m praying for a miracle, something great to happen. And I’ve seen those miracles happen time and time again.”

As he continues to make commendable charitable gestures with his foundation, Russell Wilson faces uncertainty about his next NFL team as his one-year contract with the New York Giants ended after the 2025 season. Especially after a scathing verdict by an NFL executive about the 37-year-old’s future in the league.

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NFL execs believe it’s the end of the road for Russell Wilson: Report

After a successful 14-year run as the Seattle Seahawks QB1, Wilson’s time as one of the best quarterbacks ended after a blockbuster trade took him to the Denver Broncos in 2021. The quarterback signed a massive five-year, $245 million extension with the team, which was followed by a disappointing tenure that prompted the franchise to release him while taking on a record $85 million in dead money.

Since then, he had a short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Giants on a one-year contract. His time with Big Blue didn’t yield a positive result, as the 37-year-old, after starting the first three games of the season, was benched for rookie Jaxson Dart. The trend continued when Dart got injured as the Giants went forward with Jameis Winston as the starter.

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With his time in the Big Apple coming to an end, NFL executives believe, this could very well be the end of the road for the 37-year-old.

“He’s kind of like the forgotten man, right?” said one NFL personnel executive. “We weren’t going to do anything with him. He’s a weird fit now. It’s over him as a starter, and I don’t think he sees himself for who he really is,” Insider J.L. Canfora reported before sharing another executive’s response when asked if Wilson could be a backup option for the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I hear some people talking about Las Vegas,” another personnel exec said. “Really? He’s going to be the guy who’s the role model for the presumptive first-overall pick. Fernando Mendoza…? There isn’t a market for Russell Wilson. Just count how many other guys got jobs.”

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Based on these reports, it appears that Russell Wilson could soon hang up his boots from the NFL to conclude a stellar career that saw a disappointing end. However, despite these on-field issues, Dangeruss remains one of the most adored players across the league for his unwavering commitment to help improve the world around him.