Russell Wilson’s Days are Numbered at NY Giants After Terrible Practice vs NY Jets

Russell Wilson arrived in the Big Blue camp ready to embrace the quarterback competition with rookie Jaxson Dart. At first, it seemed like the perfect veteran-versus-young-gun battle the Giants needed. But when the team hit the field for a joint practice with the New York Jets, the atmosphere shifted. Wilson’s offense couldn’t find a rhythm, and every snap felt like he was climbing uphill.

“Just a terrible day so far for the Giants first-team offense against the Jets first-team D. Lots of protection problems. Russell Wilson is 2 of 5 and mostly has to scramble or dump the ball off,” Fox Sports reporter Ralph Vacchiano posted on X. And the contrast couldn’t have been clearer when he added, “The second team looks better. Jaxson Dart is 8 of 13 and throwing more downfield.” Still, Wilson wasn’t going down without a fight.

After a rocky start, the Giants’ offense suddenly found life. In the red zone period, he fired touchdowns to Theo Johnson and Darius Slayton, while Devin Singletary punched in a score on a read option that was beautifully blocked. Three touchdowns on three straight plays was exactly the jolt Big Blue needed. However, analyst Patrick Daugherty wasn’t convinced the momentum swing would keep Wilson safe from the rookie’s rise.

“Jackson Dart, per coach Brian Dable, was efficient, effective, aggressive, and confident in his preseason debut. You know, sometimes they try to tear these rookies down instead of building them up. Dable is going the opposite direction,” Patrick said. “The Giants media said he’s being unusually effusive in his praise. I mean, there’s no chance this is going to be week one, right? But it looks like it’s definitely going to be sooner than expected.”

Co-host Denny Carter took it even further, pointing to Dart’s preseason numbers—12 of 19 passing for 154 yards, one touchdown, and an adjusted completion rate of 76%. “Russell is going to struggle at some point this season,” Carter said, noting the rookie’s near perfection in short areas with nine of 11 completions inside 10 yards.

In his eyes, the future was already in motion. So much so that Carter concluded, “sooner rather than later for Dart as the starting quarterback for New York. Dart is a high variance prospect, but that’s true whether you start him in week one or week 10, it’s always earlier than expected. These guys, we expect the same thing with Mr. Jackson Dart.” Still, Wilson’s determination hasn’t faded—Big Blue’s veteran isn’t ready to hand over the keys just yet.

Russell Wilson isn’t letting go of the wheel!

Even with Jaxson Dart flashing his rookie potential, the 36-year-old Super Bowl champ reminded Big Blue why veteran experience matters. He opened the preseason clash with a steady 12-play, 30-yard march that ended in a field goal, completing 6 of 7 passes for 28 yards in that opening series. While Dart stepped in afterward to keep the offense rolling, Russell Wilson’s first points in Giants blue set the tone for his message—he’s still here to compete.

That point got louder when Wilson posted “Restored” on Instagram after the game. Was it celebration or a warning shot to the rookie? For Russ, it was both. “I definitely wanted to play,” he said with a grin. “Anytime you get to be in the white lines, it’s a good thing. It’s a blessing.” He didn’t have to suit up, but he wanted to make sure he opened the account for New York’s campaign, even with Dart breathing down his neck.

Of course, Dart isn’t just waiting for an opening—he’s chasing it. The rookie admitted there’s room to grow despite a strong showing. “There’s definitely moments where I feel like I did some good stuff, but I’m excited to look back on the tape and look at the things I can clean up,” he said. That mindset hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“He’s a confident young player,” Daboll said. “He’s improved since he’s been here. Still got a long way to go, but I enjoy working with him.” Wilson knows the presence of a hungry rookie in the locker room adds a new edge. It’s competitive, but for now, it’s healthy.