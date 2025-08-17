Russell Wilson’s 4-Word Message to Locker Room After Giants QB’s Moonballs Turn Heads

In July, HC Brian Daboll didn’t hesitate when asked why Russell Wilson earned the Giants’ starting quarterback job. He pointed to Wilson’s experience: “He’s played a lot of football. He’s played at a high level.” And he was right. Wilson reflected his 14 NFL seasons experience this preseason. Daboll had every reason to trust Wilson to lead his offense. And in the week 2 preseason game against the Jets, Wilson had the chance to convey the message that the trust wasn’t misplaced.

When the veteran quarterback opened the preseason game against the Jets as the starter, it might’ve been with high hopes. But after he played the first four drives, Russell Wilson‘s stat line did not turn out as one might have expected. He went 4-of-7 for 108 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception. The pick? It looked like a miscommunication with his receiver. Wilson admitted as much. “We were on two different pages, I guess.” He shrugged it off, reminding everyone that mistakes in the preseason are lessons.

“That’s why you play these games, man. You just get better, you learn, and we all work together.” That’s Wilson in a nutshell. Calm and steady veteran leadership over fiery speeches. And after the Giants took a 31-12 preseason win over the Jets in the game, he kept it simple again. Post-game, Russell Wilson took to X to send a short but clear 4-word message to his team: “Great Team Win! Go @Giants! ❤️💙.” Not flashy or overly dramatic. Just classic Russ. Isn’t that what the Giants need right now – someone who won’t flinch under the spotlight? Still, this wasn’t just Wilson’s night. Rookie Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ first-round pick this year, also got his chance to shine.

Brian Daboll subbed in the rookie quarterback for Russell Wilson with 5:56 left in the second quarter. On his very first drive, then, Jaxson Dart hit Theo Johnson for a 30-yard strike. He later capped a 71-yard march with a touchdown pass to Greg Dulcich. Then, he punched in another score on a goal-line sneak. The rookie went 14 of 16 for 137 yards, completing 13 passes in a row. That’s no small feat for a young QB playing under the spotlight in his debut at MetLife Stadium.

As such, reporters asked the obvious question afterward: could Dart push for the starting role? But Brian Daboll didn’t waver. “Russ is our starter, and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson.” That’s as clear as it gets. Russell Wilson is still the guy in Year 14. But the rookie’s performance created buzz. And let’s be honest – doesn’t competition make everyone sharper? Yet, while Dart showed promise, Wilson reminded fans why he’s still special.

Russell Wilson’s vintage moonball throw makes a comeback

In the second quarter of the preseason game against the Jets, Russell Wilson connected with Beaux Collins for an 80-yard bomb. The throw soared high, hung in the air, and landed perfectly in stride. And that was a vintage moonball that had the stadium buzzing. Even HC Brian Daboll loved it.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0018

“Just great vision by Russ to lay it up there. What a great ball, right? An 80-yard bomb, he dropped it in the bucket,” the head coach said after the game. Daboll wasn’t wrong in pointing out the obvious. Undoubtedly, it was “great” because it was the throw that separates Wilson from others. His moonball isn’t just a deep pass – it’s an art form.

The arc, the timing, the touch. Receivers have raved about Russell Wilson’s moonball for years because it gives them the perfect chance to make a play. At his peak, that moonball was his signature weapon. And it seems like it’s back because this year, even during camp, Wilson had dropped another beauty. Just a few days ago, the quarterback had thrown a moonball for more than 50 yards to Malik Nabers during red-zone drills. But seeing it in a game? That hits differently.

Moreover, while the preseason may not count in the standings, moments like these matter. They reflect that a veteran like Russell Wilson still has plenty left in the tank. Isn’t that exactly what the Giants’ fans want? Wilson isn’t here to be a placeholder. He’s here to prove he still belongs among the league’s best.