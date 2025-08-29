Russell Wilson’s Old Habits to Make Giants Suffer as Brian Daboll Makes QB Decision

The Giants sent a clear signal by naming Russell Wilson their starting QB for the 2025 season. He’s still got it. But this decision has since met with a mix of hope and cautious skepticism. After all, Wilson’s NFL journey has been as storied as it has been bruising. The irony is hard to miss: a quarterback expected to anchor a struggling Giants offense is also the league’s all-time leader in sacks absorbed through his first 13 years. The number? 560 painful sacks in 13 years. For a team fighting to hatch a new era, could this streak of getting hit become the Giants’ undoing?

Nearing 37, Russell Wilson’s last few seasons have reflected a steep decline, owing in part to the physical punishment he has endured. The last season saw him sacked 33 times for the Steelers. It was a slight dip from previous years, but still worryingly high given his advancing age. This comes on the heels of 45 sacks in 2023 and a league-leading 55 sacks in 2022 with the Broncos. As Garrett Podell explained on CBS Sports’ Primetime Pregame, these numbers are not merely statistics; they hint at a chronic challenge that Wilson faces: an inability to consistently avoid pressure that leads to costly turnovers and diminished offensive productivity.

On the show, Podell discussed why the Giants are projected to finish last in the NFC East. “He’ll be 37 this year,” Podell noted. “Wilson’s absorbed 560 sacks in his 13-year career. That’s far and away the most in NFL history through a player’s first 13 seasons. – Wilson’s just taken too many hits at this point to really kind of maintain any consistency through the bulk of the season.” This is no small matter for the Giants. Wilson’s durability directly impacts the team’s offensive dynamic in the ultra-competitive NFC East. The cumulative toll of these sacks isn’t just physical wear and tear. It disrupts rhythm, erodes confidence, and forces the coaching staff to adapt a game plan that might prioritize short plays over high-yield passing, limiting threat potential. Does this mean fewer Moon Balls from Wilson in 2025?

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The Giants have long struggled with finding a reliable quarterback solution. Wilson represents a stopgap with star quality. But the shadow of his declining mobility and sack-prone history looms large over the franchise’s ability to compete. His 2024 stats illustrated a mixed bag. While he showed flashes of leadership and clutch play, the five-game losing streak to close the season highlighted the challenge he faces against relentless defenses. More sacks this season would mean stalled drives and fewer scoring opportunities.

This situation is further complicated by the Giants’ OL struggles. Protection failures have been a pain point for years. Last season, PFF ranked the Giants’ pass-blocking efficiency as the 3rd worst. In the 2023 season, the Giants allowed a massive 85 sacks. For Wilson, a veteran QB approaching the twilight of his career behind a shaky frontline, the 2025 season feels dire. It’s a complex problem that demands tactical finesse and roster brilliance from HC Brian Daboll’s coaching staff. Wilson’s situation might already be on the back of Coach Daboll’s mind. At least his latest QB room decision hints that a sharp pivot, if required, will be available for this season.

Brian Daboll’s QB call for the 2025 season

The roster math for the Giants has subtracted Tommy DeVito from the equation. HC Brian Daboll has instead pivoted towards a younger backup who could potentially add more depth to the QB room. As per recent reports, the 23-year-old QB Taylor Elgersma was invited for a workout with the Giants following DeVito’s release. After being released from the Packers, Elgersma now has a shot to line up with the Giants. Whether Elgersma manages to impress the coaches and secure a spot for his NFL career still remains to be seen. But for now, the QB decision is pretty clear.

GM Joe Schoen noted that the team would roll with three quarterbacks for the season. There’s faith in Russell Wilson, depth behind him with Jameis Winston, and a future star developing in Jaxson Dart. “We’re just going to go with three (starters) for right now.” Meanwhile, DeVito has found a new home with the Patriots after being claimed off waivers. While Wilson remains the clear choice in the QB room, the Giants are already looking at options beyond him in case the season goes south with Wilson’s sacks.

What lies ahead for the Giants is a delicate balancing act. Preserve Wilson’s health and effectiveness long enough to make a playoff push in the short term. In the meantime, they also need to nurture the next generation behind him. The NFC East competition won’t relent, and the Giants’ margin for error narrows with every hit Wilson absorbs. Will they be able to flip the consensus that says they finish last? Just a few more days until we begin to find out.