Russell Wilson’s Wife Ciara, Who Struggled as a Mom, Shares Perfect Parenting Advice

Being a mom of four has only deepened Ciara’s purpose, raising them with equal parts love, wisdom, and honesty. She is passionate about empowering her daughters—“I always want my girls to feel valued… they’re not limited by their gender or the color of their skin”—while teaching all her children independence, and the power of saying “no.” She admits she is “winging it” just like any other mom, juggling music, business, and family. And in her conversation with Kylie Kelce, Ciara revealed just how messy and real that balance can be.

On Kylie Kelce’s podcast ‘Not Gonna Lie’, Ciara shared, she believes in the truest form of parenting wisdom. Acceptance. “There’s no perfect way to parent. To me, the most perfect way is just like in all the imperfections. Like, that’s in love, you know, as well,” she reflected. The Grammy-winning artist revealed just how overwhelming life can feel as a mom of four. “I’m very hands-on. So I feel like an octopus most of my life,” Ciara admitted, describing how her days shift rapidly from the stage to classrooms, doctors’ appointments, and even Russell Wilson’s practices.

She painted a vivid picture about the constant pull on her attention, laughing about what she calls the mommy choir—“It’s literally mommy, mommy, mommy, mommy, mommy, like all the kids. And I’m like, oh my God, it’s just not enough of me.” The singer stressed the importance of structure. “If I didn’t have a schedule, I don’t even know,” she confessed.

With years of motherhood behind her, Ciara admitted she’s still navigating each stage, especially with significant age gaps between her children: “I’m still finding my way. I’m like, what are we going to do today? And then, plus my age gaps are so significant. So then you have the eldest who wants to play a certain way, and then the youngest, you know, wants to just be in goo goo gaga land. It’s like, what the heck?” So now, Ciara encourages other moms to accept that they don’t have to be perfect, reassuring them that love is what truly matters.

In the August 14, 2025, episode “Kylie & Ciara on Super Bowl Bathroom Meetups, New York New Chapter & Embracing Stretch Marks,” Ciara shared candid stories with Kylie Kelce. She talked about their funny first meeting in a Super Bowl bathroom and opening up about their connection as moms who each have four children. The conversation covered real, unfiltered moments about motherhood.

During the podcast, she revealed the exciting news of her upcoming album CiCi, out on August 22, complete with a deluxe edition and a favorite collaboration, “Low,” featuring Diamond Platnumz. But, as she leaned into the vulnerability, sharing powerful reflections on body confidence during motherhood, it was when fans resonated the most.

Ciara’s real talk on motherhood and body acceptance

During the candid sit-down with Kylie Kelce on Not Gonna Lie, CiCi gave a heartfelt window into her journey as a mom of four. Opening up about postpartum changes, she admitted, “Especially like the beginning with the stomach stretching. Like that’s something that’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, my stomach will never be the same…’” But, she shared how her perspective shifted after her fourth child: “My four babies bless me with these stretch marks. Why am I going to cover them up? … These are my beauty marks… I have finally turned the corner on embracing those imperfect marks on my body because they do tell the story.”

Kylie also echoed her own struggles—“Getting dressed postpartum is an absolute nightmare…,” however, adding, “And that’s okay.” The two moms bonded over finding gratitude in their bodies. Even after welcoming her fourth child, Amora, Ciara said in February 2025, “I’m trying to embrace every step,” noting how Russell Wilson’s support helped her shift from self-criticism to self-acceptance.

A year earlier, she was just as candid on Instagram, admitting, “Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses…Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin’ in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality🐍.” By April 2024, she told Us Weekly, “I’ve accepted that my body will never be what it used to be.” And, this indeed shows her evolution from pressure and perfectionism toward embracing each stage of motherhood with grace.