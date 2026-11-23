The Jacksonville Jaguars had a chance to secure a win over the New York Giants in the Week 11 game. In the fourth quarter, with about 12:26 remaining on the clock, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a short pass to wide receiver Parker Washington during a third-and-nine. The wideout caught the pass and expected it to be a touchdown. But alas! The officials ruled it an incompletion, even after the Jaguars asked for a replay.

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Surprisingly, even Giants safety Jevon Holland felt like it was a touchdown pass.

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“The game’s over — that might have been a catch,” Holland said of the play, as per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. “That was a hell of a play. I thought he got his foot down; I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then they called it out, and I was like, ‘S–t, all right.’ Shout-out Vegas. I don’t know.”

Duggan’s X post came as a response to Awful Announcing’s post where CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore expressed his take on the controversial call.

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“I see the ball move a little bit,” Steratore said, disagreeing with the ruling. “But I did not think that he lost possession of the football. You can clearly see at this point, [he] had right foot down, tapped with the left foot…But the right hand, in my opinion, continues to keep that secure enough…He’s still controlling the football. I think it’s a touchdown, fellas.”

Even Washington “felt good about it” shortly after the game. It was certainly an acrobatic show. Had the pass been complete, the Jaguars would have added at least three more points, considering the field goal gave them three points, to their final score. A successful two-point conversion attempt would have further led them to a tie, pushing the game to overtime.

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However, the league officials stood by their call.

NFL Defends the Decision on Parker Washington’s Incomplete Reception

Following the game, NFL vice president of instant replay Mark Butterworth defended the call. According to him, there was no reason for the league to overturn the call.

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“The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass,” Butterworth told Pro Football Writers Association pool reporter Pat Leonard. “First, to overturn a call, we need clear and obvious video evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds.”

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Butterworth clarified that it’s not determined that the player has the ball under control when his right foot touches the ground first.

“He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch,” the official said.

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The NFL vice president of instant replay further clarified that the ball was moving in Washington’s hands while he made contact with the ground. He confirmed that even though Washington’s right foot touched the ground, his left foot landed as the rest of his body went out of bounds. According to Butterworth, the movement of the ball made it clear that the pass was incomplete.

At the end of the day, Butterworth’s postgame explanation proves that the NFL’s catch rule remains as polarizing as ever. While the league office insisted there wasn’t obvious evidence to overturn the call after Liam Coen’s challenge, both CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore and Giants safety Jevon Holland saw a textbook touchdown on the replay.

For Jacksonville, the wiped-out score stands as a massive what-if in a razor-thin 23-18 loss.