Legendary coach Bill Parcells has always had a soft corner for the New York Giants, being their former head coach. But this didn’t hold him back from giving his honest take about the team, as they prepare to take on the AFC South leaders, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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“I’d say 5,” Parcells rated the Giants out of 10 on his weekly podcast, Football Doesn’t Lie. “They’re still ahead in the division, but they’ve shown some weakness. There’s no degree of certainty there. A lot of games left. They’ve got to play better than they’ve been playing. I’m not certain. I got to see more.”

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Parcells was asked to rate teams from one to 10, with one meaning he was absolutely not worried about the team and 10 meaning the opposite. The Giants are indeed top in the NFC East, having a winning record so far. But they are in a division that has been a mess, with them being the only winning team thus far.

But they haven’t been the best in the league, and land in between the pack in several stats. The Giants rank 15th in passing yards per game (227.9), per ESPN, and have been average in the running game as well, when compared to other teams in the league. However, their defense has been the better side of the field, allowing 21.8 points per game and ranking 11th in the league.

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While these stats make their record stand at 5-3-1 for now, these are nowhere near Parcells’ time during his eight years at the Giants’ helm. Parcells was hired by the Giants in 1983, after it had already been nearly two decades since he started coaching.

But his head coaching debut in the NFL was the most memorable and celebrated one. From 1983 to 1990, Parcells led the Giants to six winning seasons and won two Super Bowls with the team. What makes his stint even more phenomenal is the fact that he joined a team that had finished with a winning record just once in the past 10 seasons.

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But he was with them for a brief moment even before this, when he played the role of defensive coordinator in 1979, but resigned because his family wanted to stay in Colorado. Speaking of his family, before achieving greatness, Parcells told his mother about landing his first head coaching role in the NFL. However, his mother was not that impressed.

“She said, ‘When are you going to get a real job like your brother, the banker?’ See, coaching was not prestigious enough. She wanted doctors and lawyers for sons, not football coaches,” Parcells said. “So she said, ‘When are you gonna get a real job? Like your brother, the banker, aren’t you tired?’

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Nonetheless, Parcells would continue with his coaching career, ending a 19-year career in the NFL, with a record of 172–130–1, including the two Super Bowls he won with New York.

But now, seeing the Giants struggling to find answers to bigger opponents, he worries that the Jaguars, who are 7-2 in the league, might be a threat to the Giants. The Giants’ head coach, John Harbaugh, has also praised the Jaguars ahead of the clash, mentioning Parcells’ name as well.

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“They’re really good. What’s their record? (7-2) I think that makes them good. What did Bill Parcells say? (You are what your record says you are.) So the Jaguars are really good. Their record says so,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh was praising the Jaguars’ defense, offense, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and special teams. The Jaguars are the favorites going into this game, and given their 15-3 record in the past 18 games, the Jaguars are in fine form since last season. But Harbaugh doesn’t mind the stats and figures of the past.

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“I don’t care. I could care less,” Harbaugh said. “That sort of analysis … We don’t even look at that. All you do is you look at the team they are right now, the opponent that we’re facing.”

All in all, Harbaugh and Parcells both look forward to the clash on Sunday, with Harbaugh being confident in his team.