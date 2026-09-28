Giants Sign J.J. McCarthy Following Devastating Season-Ending Injury to Jaxson Dart

J.J. McCarthy’s time in Minnesota comes to an end after a turbulent season. First, he lost the QB1 role to Kyler Murray. Then he slipped to the QB3 spot behind Carson Wentz. That left the former first-round pick’s future in limbo. But now, as the New York Giants lost quarterback Jaxson Dart to a devastating season-ending knee injury, an unexpected door has opened for the former Michigan star.

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As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X: “Vikings are sending J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants.” Schefter noted the trade was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

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The Giants acquired McCarthy from the Vikings in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick. However, Minnesota’s decision to move on from Super Bowl-winning QB Sam Darnold in hopes of developing McCarthy has completely backfired. Not only did the team invest a first-round pick to select McCarthy in 2024, but they also burned two full seasons waiting on his development, only to recoup a late fifth-rounder in return.

In 2025, McCarthy appeared in 10 games for the Vikings, completing 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He lost the starting job to Murray, but Minnesota’s coaching staff never fully closed the door on him.

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Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had expressed a desire to keep developing the former Michigan passer. That continued belief from his former head coach is the positive note McCarthy takes with him to New York.

But that’s only part of the picture, because a starting job with the Giants is not guaranteed.

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Head coach John Harbaugh made it clear after Sunday’s win that he still sees Jameis Winston as the Giants’ starter, even if the team added another quarterback, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. That leaves McCarthy entering a depth chart that currently reads Winston as the starter and Jake Haener as the backup.

This move gives McCarthy a fresh start and a real opportunity to compete for playing time, while giving the Giants a quick response to a major setback at the most important position on the field.

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This story is developing; stay tuned!