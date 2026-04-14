Sources: Giants Ready to Move Dexter Lawrence if Their Price Is Met

The New York Giants’ offseason exodus could claim its biggest name yet, as All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence has reportedly requested a trade. The reason? A contract dispute. So, is he on his way out? Well, Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports believes it is possible at the right price and conditions.

Pauline outlined the scenario on his show, DraftCast with Tony Pauline, on YouTube: “What they believe is going to happen is the Giants will go to Dexter Lawrence’s agent and say, ‘This is our line in the sand. If you can get this sort of compensation for us, we will trade Dexter Lawrence. If you don’t meet the comp, meet the compensation, we’re not going to trade them.’”

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Lawrence signed a new four-year contract in 2023 worth $87.5 million. Currently, two years remain on his contract, with a base salary of approximately $36.5 million. But the main issue is that he doesn’t have any guaranteed money left on his contract. If the Giants were to release him, they would only have a little over $13 million in dead cap.

Following that, Lawrence requested a trade. However, according to speculation, Lawrence wants a bigger contract with more guaranteed money. But Pauline’s sources say otherwise. The Giants are not willing to re-negotiate with him, as he has two years left on his contract.

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They may have set a specific price, most likely draft picks or covering the rest of his salary. If Lawrence stays back, he will play under the fourth HC. But Lawrence aims to play under a stable system.

“He doesn’t want to start with a new head coach,” said Pauline. “He’s kind of fed up.”

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Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 28: Dexter Lawrence 97 of the New York Giants runs after intercepting a pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 28 Chargers at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25092818612

In his first two seasons in New York, he played under two coaches: Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. In 2022, the Giants hired Brian Daboll and now Harbaugh. Despite four HCs in seven seasons, the Giants haven’t seen success. Their seven wins over the past two seasons have coincided with a major dip in Lawrence’s production. After a career-best 9 sacks in 2024, he managed only 0.5 last season, and his 31 tackles marked a new career low. But it had not always been like that for the two-time All-Pro.

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His career numbers show a consistently disruptive force, as he’s tallied 341 tackles and 30.5 sacks in 109 games. His peak came during his All-Pro season in 2022, when he was dominant, recording a career-high 68 tackles and 28 quarterback hits. While his recent form has not been that great, he has been a consistent performer since getting drafted. With him being one of the best defensive tackles likely to be available in the market, there could be some major franchises out there to get him.

Dexter Lawrence could have a lot of suitors if he is available for trade

The 2026 NFL Draft class is not strong regarding defensive tackles. The only defensive tackle expected to get a first-round pick is Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald. So, if Lawrence is available in the market, it could create a buzz around the league. According to Pauline, franchises like the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills could pursue him.

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“Because as good as Kaden McDonald may be, if he goes to a team like the Houston Texans, he’s not going to because the same amount of disruption that Dexter Lawrence is, you know, the Buffalo Bills, if they feel they need a zero technique, nose tackle type in the middle of the line, you know, to get them to the next level, why wouldn’t you trade for Dexter Lawrence?” Pauline said on his show.

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The Buffalo Bills are looking for someone who can provide depth and be a disruptive force on the roster. Last season, the Bills finished 28th in run defense. With new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard expected to employ a 3-4 front, Lawrence could be a good choice for them. Texas A&M’s Tyler Onyedim, Michigan’s Rayshaun Benny, and Iowa State’s Domonique Orange are also available; however, the Bills are looking to draft a wide receiver in the first round, even though one of their wideouts crossed the 1,000+ yard mark last season.

So, using a draft pick to get a WR and trading to get Lawrence might be the best scenario for the Bills rather than going after McDonald. As for the Texans, they are eyeing offensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive tackles. Trading for Lawrence could solve that problem for them, allowing them to pursue a different position in the draft. But it entirely depends on the nose tackle’s agent.