Giants Star Vows Revenge on Cowboys Over Humiliating 40-0 Blowout Three Years Ago

The Dallas Cowboys are set to open their 2026 NFL season at MetLife Stadium in a game against their rivals, the New York Giants. When the two teams met on opening night in 2023, the Giants were handed a 40-0 thrashing by the Cowboys. Three years later, one of their key players has welcomed this matchup with revenge on his mind.

Veteran linebacker Brian Burns signed with New York in March 2024. Although he was on a different roster when the 4-0 defeat happened, the linebacker is confident in flipping the script this time around.

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“I wasn’t here for that, but 40-0, you know we’re gonna hear a lot about that leading up to this one,” Burns said recently. “But, damn sure I’m gonna want to redeem it this time around. There’s a lot of hype and hope around this season for us, and obviously, people have bought in. Now it’s about making it happen.”

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What happened in that September 2023 game was ugly from the first snap. Dallas blocked Graham Gano’s field goal on the opening drive. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene picked it up and returned it 58 yards for a touchdown. Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones finished 15-of-28 for 104 yards, threw two interceptions, and took seven sacks. The Cowboys didn’t let up, and that 40-0 blowout became a part of Giants lore.

Since 2006, the Giants and the Cowboys have faced each other eight times on opening night. Dallas boasts a 7-1 record during this time, with New York’s only win coming in 2016, largely due to Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams catching a pass but failing to get out of bounds to stop the clock.

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To Burns’ credit, he has had some good performances against the Cowboys in the past. In September 2025, he had three tackles in the game against America’s team, while also managing to sack Dak Prescott. Although the Cowboys managed to sneak a 40-37 win, his eyes will be on getting that win on opening night this time around.

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It is definitely going to be a tough task to contain them, as the Cowboys’ offense features the likes of Prescott, George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb, all of whom are explosive players. Meanwhile, the Giants will have all their hopes set on Burns to make the difference.

Since signing a five-year deal worth $141 million, Burns has constantly improved his production for the franchise. He posted 8.5 sacks in his first season, then jumped to 16.5 in 2025 – earning his third Pro Bowl, and first Second-Team All-Pro.

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With the team having lost its defensive anchor, the responsibility of helping the Giants get that all-important opening night win is now on Burns and the new arrivals.

Burns is the defensive anchor for the Giants

Burns is walking into this opener as the face of New York’s defense, carrying a revenge narrative that predates him in the building. But the one star who was actually there in 2023 – Dexter Lawrence – isn’t there to anchor the team.

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Lawrence left the franchise after failed contract negotiations. He requested a trade and was granted it as the Giants got a 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in return.

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While the two played together for years, Burns was quick to understand the reality of the league and is now ready to move on.

“Man, I’ve been in this league long enough to understand ‘next man up’ whenever somebody leaves. I was just really going to bat for my teammate,” Burns said after Lawrence got traded. “He made a decision. It already happened. We kinda got to live with it. Of course, I don’t want to play without him because that’s my friend, along with he’s a great player, but we got some things out of it, and we just got to move on.”

Imago New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns 0 reacts during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. /Cal Media East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_646 Copyright: xChristopherxSzagolax

The franchise turned those picks into fuel, drafting Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese fifth overall, and Miami’s offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa tenth overall. Reese steps directly into the front alongside Burns, Abdul Carter, and free agent signing Tremaine Edmunds. The defensive line got younger and deeper. But can the Giants operate without Lawrence anchoring the middle? Burns expects Reese to fill that gap.

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Although Lawrence was a great player, the Giants allowed the second-most rushing yards in the league (2,470) and ranked worst in yards per attempt (5.3).

While his contributions were immense for the Giants, the franchise got a young core in defense, which should help them improve on these stats this year.

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One player in particular has caught the attention of Burns.

“Some guys, you know, gotta touch the stove to get burned, to learn the lesson,” Burns said. “Some guys get it right away. Either way, at the end of the day, we’ve got great guys in our building. We’ll see how it goes, but yeah, I’m glad [Reese] is on the team.”

While the Cowboys have been praised for their offseason moves, the Giants did a few things to improve their weak areas, too. Both these franchises have had historic games, and unlike their last encounter on opening night, this time it looks like fans can expect a nail-biting finish at MetLife Stadium.