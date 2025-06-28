Giants Star Ignores Russell Wilson With Bold Jaxson Dart Claim Amid QB Competition

The Giants didn’t draft Jaxson Dart because they needed a quarterback. They drafted him because they saw something they didn’t want to pass up. They’d already spent the No. 3 overall pick earlier in the first round. But when Dart began to slide, the front office moved decisively, sending picks 34, 99, and a 2026 third-rounder to Houston to get back into the first round and take the Ole Miss product at 25. General manager Joe Schoen called it a “calculated” move and pointed to Dart’s SEC production and athletic upside as key traits they valued.

The complexity rises when we factor in that Russell Wilson, too, is trying to revive his career amidst this development. The man who led the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII signed with the Giants this offseason in what many saw as a short-term bridge move. Being paired with backup Jameis Winston, Wilson was expected to mentor whoever the team selected in the draft, if anyone. But what he didn’t expect was being overlooked. A team rookie may have tipped the scales early in the Giants’ quarterback battle, and it wasn’t in favor of Wilson.

In a post shared on X by talk show ‘The Facility’s official account, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., while sitting on the show, himself a rookie drafted by the Giants in 2024, delivered an unfiltered take on Dart, “If you put your business hat on, not your football hat, okay? What is the front office thinking here?” Tracy said. “That’s a young guy. If you really look at the quarterbacks that they’ve had, he fits it! He fits the mold of what they like at quarterback. He likes to run, he likes to throw the ball deep, he’s athletic. And man, he can spin it, dawg.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And Tracy’s excitement for Dart’s arrival isn’t unjust; in actuality, it’s justified. Dart’s college résumé more than supports the hype. In 2024 at Ole Miss, Dart recorded 4,279 passing yards, 29 TDs, 6 INTs, 495 rushing yards, and 3 rushing TDs with 69.3% in completion rate. And it’s not just Tracy who has entertained the Jaxson Dart hype. Veterans and analysts alike are impressed by Dart and his OTA performances in the offseason. Yet the case of Wilson is quite in contrast; just weeks into the offseason team activities, reports suggest that the legendary quarterback is struggling in red zone drills, and that too, in a 7-on-7 play.

AD

Even the Giants’ head coach, Brian Daboll, praised Jaxson Dart’s development during OTAs and minicamp: “He’s smart. He’s aggressive with the football, which I like. And then, the true test will be once we start and there’s live hitting in preseason games… he’s progressed, since he’s been here, to where he is now, he’s made good improvement.

Tracy Jr.’s glowing assessment of Dart paints a hopeful picture of the Giants’ future, but it also subtly reflects the growing tension surrounding Russell Wilson’s standing in New York. And as the OTAs have unfolded, that pressure has only intensified. Now Wilson is already under the microscope, and analysts across the league are openly questioning whether QB1 is already shifting toward the rookie.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jaxson Dart surges, Russell Wilson slips: QB1 debate heats up in the Giants’ camp

The Giants brought in Russell Wilson this offseason with the hope that he’d be a steady hand, a veteran bridge, a mentor, and maybe even a revived version of his former All-Pro self. However, all those expectations are under questioning. And this strategy to bring in Wilson as a veteran bridge may be unraveling faster than expected. During red zone seven-on-seven drills at the OTAs, Wilson completed only 1 of 4 attempts despite facing no pass rush, recording his most glaring early missteps of the offseason.

On the other hand, however, Dart has reportedly been sharp in his early practice windows, impressing coaches with his command, release, and footwork. Even though primarily with the third-string unit, Dart managed a touchdown pass, a rushing TD, and an interception in his limited reps. Showing, for a first-rounder whose development is under close watch, his flashes in the red zone are encouraging early signs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the NFL Network, Tom Pelissero echoed similar sentiments, saying, “The Giants aren’t saying it out loud, but they are watching every rep. Dart has closed the gap faster than anyone expected. And if Wilson doesn’t light it up in training camp, they won’t hesitate.” Yet it was long-time NFL quarterback and analyst Chris Simms who offered a more blunt take, “Russell’s leadership doesn’t hit the same anymore. When young guys are already looking past you? That’s tough.”

The quarterback battle in New York is brewing. Russell Wilson’s underwhelming OTA performances have only intensified the spotlight on rookie Jaxson Dart, whose sharp play and growing locker room buzz, further amplified by teammates like Tyrone Tracy Jr., signal a shift in momentum. With analysts forecasting a midseason transition and the Giants front office already showing faith in their first-round investment, the goal for Wilson isn’t leadership and mentoring; it’s survival.