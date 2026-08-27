“Stop Trying to Create a BS Narrative”: Giants Player Fires Back at Reports of Cam Skattebo Starting Training Camp Fight

New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor pushed back against reports surrounding running back Cam Skattebo’s involvement in a training camp confrontation Wednesday. Eluemunor responded to a post from Giants beat writer Pat Leonard, who reported that Skattebo had started a fight during practice.

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“Cam Skattebo started a fight in practice today. He slid down after a reception and came dangerously close to taking out a couple Giants DBs’ legs. The defense isn’t allowed to hit,” Leonard wrote.

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“🧢Stop trying to create a BS Narrative” Eluemunor wrote in response.

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Leonard identified safety Jevon Holland and cornerback Greg Newsome II as the defensive players who took issue with the play. He added that the situation “escalated between Skattebo and Newsome.”

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He had also referenced an earlier practice in which Skattebo had a physical collision with Giants linebacker Zaire Barnes during another period when the defense was not hitting.

“Skattebo has had it coming. He ran over linebacker Zaire Barnes the other day, too, when the defense wasn’t hitting. His act is getting old to his defensive teammates,” Leonard wrote.

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Other reporters ultimately described the confrontation. New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy said he did not see any punches thrown, calling the incident a “scuffle” rather than a full-scale brawl. In contrast, later reports said Skattebo went toward the defensive sideline after the incident, apparently to smooth things over.

SNY’s Connor Hughes said Skattebo has also been talking trash to members of the secondary throughout camp, adding to the tension around Wednesday’s exchange.

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Giants head coach John Harbaugh also acknowledged that Skattebo’s energy had crossed a line during practice. Asked about the running back’s intensity, Harbaugh noted that Skattebo had received a 15-yard penalty at the end of the session.

“He got a 15-yard penalty at the end of practice. Did you see that? Yeah, it’s infectious. It can be infectious the other way, an infectious disease type of thing. We want it to be in a positive way,” Harbaugh said.

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Cam Skattebo is known for his brash attitude and physical style of play, but fans and many in the media have cautioned him from taking it too far. He is a key piece of the Giants’ offense this season and is coming back from an injury that cut his rookie season short last year. The Giants need him to maintain that intensity, but also to remain clean.

Skattebo is set to lead the backfield, with the backup battle currently being fought between Najee Harris, Devin Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy. It is not known who Harbaugh decides to play in their last preseason game against the New York Jets, but it will be an important one for the backups. Less than two days later, the Giants will have their 53-man roster.