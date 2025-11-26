Support Pours In as Russell Wilson Makes $3,000,000 Announcement for New York

Russell Wilson aligning his good nature ahead of Thanksgiving and his birthday unveiled a bold three-million-dollar commitment to New York. The Why Not You Foundation’s announcement landed with impact. It followed the premiere of Sarah’s Oil, a true story of perseverance and faith. Wilson highlighted his focus on philanthropy with a $3 million donation.

Wilson made the move while shifting to a QB3 role after Jaxson Dart’s concussion. Even with reduced snaps, Wilson stays active off the field. Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara announced a $3 million donation to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital in New York City.

“On behalf of the Why Not You Foundation, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to support and be part of the expansion of patient and family programs and facilities at Kravis Children’s Hospital,” Russell Wilson said. “Ciara and I created the Why Not You Foundation, inspired by my father’s ‘Why Not You’ attitude, for kids to follow their dreams, and we believe every child deserves a safe space where they can thrive.”



The donation will benefit patients and families at Kravis Children’s Hospital’s Child Life Zone Theater and Play Space. The Child Life Zone Theater is a part of a cutting-edge space for family gatherings, movies, performances, therapeutic play, and creative arts therapy. It serves the unique needs of kids and teenagers dealing with illness and hospital stays. It operates every day, supervised by certified Child Life Specialists, Creative Arts Therapists, and Assistants.

“Russell and Ciara’s commitment to children and families is both genuine and deeply felt,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System.

The Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit’s Play Space, the hospital’s only on-unit playroom for immunocompromised pediatric cancer patients, offers a safe place to play, explore, and socialize. Russell Wilson’s $3 million donation through the Why Not You Foundation arrived as his NFL role faced scrutiny. Fans responded quickly, praising his continued impact off the field and his commitment to uplifting communities.

Fans celebrate Russell Wilson’s $3 million gift

As the news spread, fans highlighted how Wilson’s leadership extends beyond the huddle. One supporter captured the spirit, saying, “Inspiring a future generation of leaders. Beautiful gift.” His work through the Why Not You Foundation continuously focuses on health support, education, and youth empowerment, and this gift directly adds to that goal. His active investment in therapeutic areas for pediatric patients serves as an example of leadership for young people.

A fan and survivor praised Russell and Ciara’s dedication, saying, “God bless you both, Russ & Ciara. Approaching 18 years cancer-free & you both inspire me, for that I thank you.”

The fan’s response suggests a very personal connection with Russell and Ciara’s work. The fan links the couple’s generosity to their own journey, nearly eighteen years cancer-free. Survivors like this fan feel inspired and grateful for the couple’s dedication to children’s health.

Fans kept responding, showing admiration that went beyond the donation to Wilson’s character itself. One fan wrote, “A true Inspiration!!!” Another added, “He’s truly a good human.” Others highlighted the couple’s wider impact on families, saying, “So proud of the Wilsons and inspired by your giving hearts,” and “Congratulations to Russell and Ciara.”

Supporters view this giving as more than just a public gesture; they regard it as evidence of his character beyond football. Their appreciation emphasizes how consistently he acts, supporting the idea that Wilson’s impact off the field is just as significant. Supporters view the donation as an expression of their principles, collaboration, and enduring commitment to supporting kids and families. These reactions stand out because they aren’t about stats, contracts, or game results; they’re about gratitude.

Many connected Wilson’s generosity to their loyalty, with one fan declaring, “This is just another reason why 3 will ALWAYS BE MY QB 1!!!”

The fan ties their support directly to Wilson’s character, not his current position in the league. Even as his role changes and some question his future, his $3 million contribution reminds followers why they connected with him from the start. Many supporters believe that Wilson’s legacy goes beyond touchdowns and team transitions. It is characterized by the way he makes a significant impact with his platform, demonstrating why, no matter where he plays, he is still regarded as “QB 1.”

“Russell and I are so honored and humbled to support the incredible work happening at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital. Giving back through partnerships like this is a dream for us,” Ciara said.

Fans see Wilson as a philanthropist for his long-standing support of children with medical challenges. His partnership with Mount Sinai through the Why Not You Foundation strengthens this mission. Supporters view his charity as a key part of his legacy, inspiring hope well beyond game day, even as his NFL role evolves.