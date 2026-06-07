“There’s No Salary Cap”: Giants Star Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Blunt Take on NFL Rookies Taking Pay Cuts After NIL Money

The 2026 draft is one of the best examples of how College NIL deals have impacted the league, with several players staying in college instead of going pro. While this shift of power dynamics has faced its scrutiny, New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is all for this change as he shared his two cents on this change during an interview with CNBC.

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“Honestly, it’s a competitive market for these schools because there is no salary cap. There is nothing that is hindering these athletes from making whatever their hearts desire. So, for me, I’m kind of all for it. You know, I think there are some bylaws that need to be put in place. There are some things that need to be understood to kind of regulate and still keep it competitive. But I think the beauty in an open market is the same thing. You know, it’s in America. We can choose to make as much as you want. You know, there are college kids right now negotiating millions of dollars while there are kids right now that are taking pay cuts to go to the NFL.”

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Kayvon Thibodeaux’s response to college players earning big bucks from NIL deals stems from the fact that he was one of the biggest earners when the NIL deals were implemented in College Football in 2021. Thibodeaux was the first athlete to sign an NIL deal on a non-fungible token (NFT) with Nike founder Phil Knight and sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield.

Since that day, the NIL deals for College Football stars have astronomically risen, with names like Arch Manning, whose NIL earnings reportedly exceeded $6 million, per Rally Fuel. Similarly, Bryce Underwood, after moving from LSU to Michigan, signed a four-year deal reported by multiple outlets at $10.5 million in base value, with total compensation potentially reaching $12 million over the full term.

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With these massive figures floating around the college circuit, players have opted to stay for extra years instead of going pro, and its direct impact was seen in the 2026 NFL draft. Throwing light on this impact, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta revealed that 2026 was the third consecutive year where 18% of the players on the team’s draft board were at least 24 years old, a massive increase from 4% in earlier seasons.

Similarly, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach also reiterated the same at the NFL Scouting Combine by talking about how his team had made significant changes to its draft strategy.

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“You see it when we go through these prospects, and we’re looking at the tags, and you see their birth dates, and then you look at your roster, and a lot of the guys are just as young as these guys,” Veach said, per On3. “Then, it kind of trickles down. … I think when the official decision date for these underclassmen came out, I believe we moved over 25 guys off our board that we had top 75, top 100. So it really impacts, I think, the draft, and then you’re getting older prospects as you go on. I don’t think that’s going to change anytime soon, and that’s something that we have to adapt to.”

As these changes continue to affect the league, the 2026 draft presented several athletes who opted for contrasting paths ahead of the new season. While some players took pay cuts to enter the NFL, many prioritized staying in college.

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Players who took opposite routes toward the 2026 NFL draft

The 2026 NFL draft presented itself as the perfect crossroads for several players to go pro or play for another year in college football. One of the biggest names who chose to enter the league was the 13th overall pick, Ty Simpson. The Crimson Tide signal-caller reportedly received an NIL offer this offseason from Miami, estimated at around $6.5 million. However, he’ll make less money as an NFL rookie.

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Similarly, Diego Pavia also entered the NFL despite going undrafted. The Vanderbilt QB1 commanded an estimated $2.5 million in NIL deals and endorsements; however, he opted to sign a three-year undrafted free agent (UDFA) deal with the Ravens, which is expected to earn him $885,000 and $1,005,000, per NFL Operations.

Looking at the other side of this conversation, players like Darian Mensah and Trinidad Chambliss opted to stay in college, earning big bucks through NIL deals and gaining more experience.

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The 2026 draft made one thing clear. The NIL era has permanently changed how players weigh their options. Some are willing to take the pay cut for a shot at the NFL, while others are content to stay in college and cash in.