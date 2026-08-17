“They Knocked You Halfway to Piscataway”: Giants’ Jaxson Dart Blasted Over Frustration With Blue Tent Visits

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was “puzzled” with his blue tent visit during the team’s first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. But the way the second-year QB was thrown on the field drew a fiery jab from Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt.

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“Jaxson, they knocked you [Jaxson Dart] halfway to Piscataway,” Brandt said on the show. “This is a huge hit. And to Manti’s point, you’re napping on the field for an hour. Of course, they’re going to come see you. This was not just your garden variety. I took a hit on the sideline and a nice pop on the shoulder pads. You’re on the logo, and then you’re on the logo on the 50-yard line. Every single person is watching you take the hit. This is why they flagged you, Jaxson.”

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It was the first quarter when Vikings safety Jay Ward came straight towards Dart, knocking him out so hard that the QB went back a few yards. The 23-year-old QB then laid on the ground for a while and was taken to the medical tent for evaluation.

The sack came on the final play of the quarter, so quarterback Jameis Winston replaced Dart for the second quarter.

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“I’m going to try to identify and sympathize with Jaxson. I’m going to try it. I think it is probably very frustrating as someone who’s trying to be a leader and project toughness to have this cast upon you,” Brandt added.

“And it maybe looks like you’re soft or brittle or something like that, that they’re constantly dragging you in there in front of your teammates. When you want to show them, yeah, I took that hit, and I’m fine. Like, I totally get that.”

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Concussions were a constant storyline for Dart in 2025. He was evaluated five times throughout the season, including a Week 10 hit against the Chicago Bears that caused him to miss two games. Yet, when he was pulled for another check after a hit in the preseason, the young QB was “puzzled.”

“As far as the blue tent, I really respect the rules and the thought behind the NFL has of keeping players healthy and reviewing things,” Dart said in the post game presser. “But at the same time, I’m still puzzled by it just feeling like every time that I get hit, I find my way in there, which, at times, I still try to wrap my head around.”

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The reason Dart was hit so brutally was because running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. did not block Ward. Head coach John Harbaugh expressed disappointment about the play.

However, even Harbaugh, who is in his first year with the Giants as a head coach, was surprised by why Dart was flagged for a concussion check.

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“Honestly, I was [surprised],” Harbaugh said. “But I would say that their job is to err on the side of player safety, so I can’t argue with that either.”

The Giants suffered a 10-13 loss, with Dart completing 3 of 4 passes for 26 yards with one touchdown.