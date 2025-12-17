$30B Giant Urged to Make Formal Contract Offer to Jameis Winston After Giants QB’s Career Move

Essentials Inside The Story A surprise bye-week appearance put Jameis Winston in a completely different spotlight

His chemistry, humor, and energy turned a routine studio show into must-watch TV

Jameis Winston is locked in with the team, but an interesting offer might come for him

While the New York Giants enjoyed their bye week, their quarterback, Jameis Winston, made a different kind of career move. On December 14, he appeared on FOX Sports’ “FOX NFL Sunday” and “FOX NFL Kickoff” and stole the show. He even left such an impression on FOX host Charissa Thompson that she recently even suggested that he deserves to work in the studio for a much longer time.

“Jameis and Rob Gronkowski together on the same set,” Charissa Thompson said recently on her Calm Down podcast. “I felt like I was at Disneyland, okay, ‘cause it was the happiest place on earth. He is pure joy, this guy. Just his presence, it’s like an aura of just like happiness, where you instantly wanna be around him. And he’s got all these funny phrases. Whenever he decides that his professional playing career is over, I pray that FOX hires him because what a joy he would be to have in the studio every week.”

That sounded like a clear pitch, right? Thompson openly urged the $30B FOX media company to make Jameis Winston a formal offer in the future. In her view, he brought something rare to the studio. Winston’s appearance on the show brought joy, personality, and attention. Isn’t that exactly what TV networks want?

On Sunday, Jameis Winston delivered one memorable moment after another on FOX. He dropped his famous “Wins-doms.” He even reflected on how FOX insider Jay Glazer once helped shape his career. And he connected instantly with everyone around him.

Jameis Winston’s chemistry with Rob Gronkowski also felt effortless during the Sunday show. Ironically, the two almost played together for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston was the Bucs’ QB in 2019, before the team moved on and signed Tom Brady in 2020. Gronk followed Brady soon after. As a result, Winston and Gronk missed each other then. But on Sunday, they finally shared a stage, and fans loved it.

During the Sunday show, another memorable moment came when the Giants’ QB turned pronunciation into comedy gold. During the show, Jameis Winston even taught the crew how to properly say ‘Duval.’ Remember Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s viral press conference moment? Winston reenacted it by pronouncing “Duval” three different ways. And the crew around the studio couldn’t stop laughing.

But then Jameis Winston also did not forget to prank the crew on the Sunday show. He wore a wig to mimic Terry Bradshaw’s hair and later did a Michael Strahan impression. Winston stuffed something in his mouth to recreate Strahan’s famous tooth gap that made Strahan crack up.

Then, after one segment with Thompson, Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Charles Woodson, Winston even pitched a band name for all of them. First, he suggested “Jameis and the Winstons.” Then he quickly changed course by joking that he is more of a team guy. So, he renamed the group as “Just the four of us,” in a sing-song way.

All those moments on “FOX NFL Sunday” made one thing clear: Jameis Winston knows how to entertain, and analysts and fans clearly noticed that. So, they were all left wondering if it could be a new career move for him.

Will Jameis Winston consider a new career move with FOX?

Jameis Winston already has some media experience. He worked as a correspondent for FOX Sports Digital during Super Bowl LIX week in February this year. Then, during an interview earlier this season, he also went viral for singing Hamilton. Clearly, he has a gregarious character and feels comfortable in front of a camera. And now, his appearance on “FOX NFL Sunday” also arrived at an interesting moment in his football career.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants during his offseason. But he has started only two games so far in this season and recorded just 567 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Still, even with recent trade rumors, Winston has stayed committed to being in New York as the backup to the rookie QB Jaxson Dart.

“When a team gives me the opportunity and believes in me, they give me a job, I want to play for that team and do my best for that team,” Winston said in an interview with ESPN last month. “I don’t care what the record is, I don’t care what the circumstances, situation, or facts is, I always say what I want for myself, I want for everyone. I’m a solutions-oriented guy, so I want to be a part of the solution. I don’t just want to run away when things get bad.”

Moreover, this season, Jameis Winston’s biggest impact hasn’t come on the field. It has come in the locker room, where he has taken on a mentor role for Dart. But his recent FOX appearance shifted the spotlight. Similar to fellow Giants QB Russell Wilson, Winston just made a career move away from football. While it’s not that clear how much longer he wants to play in the NFL, this bye week gave him a chance to audition for what might come next. And whether he meant to or not, Winston put some impressive tape out there – just not the football kind.