36 YO Russell Wilson Reveals Secret to Stay Injury-Free as Giants Set Expectations

At 36 years old, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is entering the 2025 NFL season with a new team, a new opportunity, and the same elite mindset that has defined his long career. Now the starting QB for the New York Giants, this huge move comes after a rocky 2023 season stint in Denver, where high expectations gave way to disappointing results, and then one more season in Pittsburgh, where Wilson was shining again.

Wilson’s 2024 campaign wasn’t just about numbers; it was a pointed rebuttal to every narrative that had written him off. After a turbulent exit from Denver, he delivered 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions, all while completing 63.7% of his passes with poise and precision. The performance earned him a ninth Pro Bowl selection, but perhaps more telling was who took notice. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, once one of Wilson’s loudest critics, admitted, “I need to say something because I spent this whole offseason saying Russell Wilson’s career is over… I just have to acknowledge that I was dead wrong. Russell Wilson is playing great.” This wasn’t just a statistical comeback; it was a reputation reboot.

In one season, Wilson redeemed himself and pushed back the questions rising about his future and longevity. And recently, Wilson took to his Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at how he has managed to stay healthy for over a decade of pro football. The iconic QB shared a video with his PT, Manuel, and below the video he wrote, “Grateful for Manuel my PT & also @indibarehab Prehab work is a part of my daily routine. Indiba has been a key part to that over the years.” He revealed his plans to keep playing until he’s 40, and further explained that people follow different routines post-injury or for recovery, but the Giants’ QB anticipates Prehab. Wilson also gave a shoutout to his PT, Manuel.

In the video, Wilson revealed his secret, “For me, throughout my career, it’s been about the idea of prehab. Really, before anything ever happens, I make sure that I’m always working. So, what I’ve realised is some of the tough stuff I’ve gone through and all the games I’ve played, you know, it’s been a lot of football games. Is like how fast can we recover. And one of the best things that happened to me really, is using this device called Indiba. I’m actually using it right here behind me, actually. But what’s amazing about it is its thought process that how fast can my tissues heal? The regeneration of that. How fast can my muscles recover? How fast can I get back onto the field? And go from practice to practice, from game to game, moment to moment. And obviously, having great PTs, I have some amazing PTs in my life. I got Manuel right now.”

And while Wilson’s commitment to prehab and recovery has kept his body in elite shape, the real challenge now lies in how he applies that durability and experience to a Giants offense desperate for stability and leadership. For the 2025 season, the expectations have been set; now the question is, can Wilson rise to the task?

The New York Giants set expectations for Russell Wilson

As the New York Giants set their expectations for 2025, they aren’t just handing Wilson a jersey; they’re giving him the responsibility of rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive offenses. Currently, the Giants are famously one of the NFL’s most stagnant offenses. And after back-to-back seasons of offensive dysfunction, head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen are banking on Wilson’s veteran leadership, football IQ, and deep-passing ability to breathe life into a unit that ranked near the bottom of the league in nearly every category last year.

In 2024, the Giants ranked 32nd in passing yards per game, 31st in total points scored. Quarterbacks were sacked 85 times, setting a modern-era NFL record. S0 what does Wilson bring to remedy the Giants? In 2024 with Pittsburgh, Wilson had just 5 interceptions across 11 starts, and despite 33 sacks taken, he extended plays and created downfield opportunities. Coach Brian Daboll praised Wilson’s abilities, saying, “He makes good decisions with the football. He’s athletic. He’s a little bit older, so maybe not as athletic as ’13, ’14. But certainly has ability to use his legs, extend plays, great explosive plays, phenomenal deep ball thrower.

So, as Russell Wilson enters the 2025 season with the New York Giants, he brings far more than just a veteran arm—he brings structure, preparation, and leadership to a franchise in dire need of offensive revival. His commitment to prehab routines and cutting-edge recovery tools like INDIBA shows his physical readiness, while his deep NFL experience, football IQ, and steady demeanor make him the ideal mentor and field general for a young Giants roster. Wilson’s prehab routine and the team’s confidence in him display a serious, rejuvenated push to re-establish both the quarterback and the franchise. If he delivers on the Giants’ hopes, Wilson might just complete one of the most compelling arcs in recent NFL history.