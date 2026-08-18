“This Is How You Get Your Franchise QB Killed”: Giants RB Slammed for Putting Jaxson Dart’s Life at Risk

The New York Giants got their first football shock a little earlier than they expected as they watched second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart take hit after hit in the very first quarter of their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. One hit in particular even had former NFL nose tackle Breiden Fehoko calling out the inadequacy of running back Tyrone Tracy.

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With just 10 seconds left in the first quarter, the Vikings leading 3-0, Dart dropped back looking for an opening. On his right, Tyrone Tracy was on the lookout for the blitz, but he failed to block Vikings linebacker Jay Ward, who barreled through and knocked the wind out of Dart with a sack. Per Fehoko, Tracy should have blocked that better.

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“This is how you get your franchise quarterback killed & more importantly find yourself looking for work,” Fehoko wrote on X, sharing a clip from his The Feheko Show. “In the words of the great Mike Tomlin, ‘get that sh*t off your tape sir yesterday.’”

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After that hit, Dart lay motionless on the ground for some time, and a trip to the blue medical tent was deemed necessary – a sight that brought back traumatic memories from 2025 for Big Blue. For that play, Fehoko dubbed Tyrone the ‘dumb sh*t football suspect of the week,’ and went on to blast the 26-year-old running back.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Sep 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. 29 runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20250921_lbm_jo9_032

“Tyrone Tracy, if you want to get cut, this is the way to do it,” Fehoko said. “Kill your franchise quarterback. We got scan protection here, and all you got to do, Tracy, is scan for the first linebacker blitzing. If there’s nobody blitzing inside, you check the outside, you protect. And if there’s nobody blitzing, you go out into your route tree. But you leave your franchise quarterback to die. Tyrone Tracy, this is how you find your way on the streets, my brother. This is how you find your way starting a podcast, my brother. This is how you find your way pushing the target card, my brother. Dumb sht football suspect of the week, Tyrone Tracy, get that sht fixed ASAP. Do not put that sh*t on tape.”

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After seeing the inside of that tent five times and missing two games with a concussion in his rookie season, sending Jaxson Dart to the tent in this preseason game seemed like the most natural thing for the league to do. New head coach John Harbaugh also highlighted Dart’s history, while noting it must have been frustrating for the 23-year-old QB.

“I’m sure it’s frustrating,” Harbaugh said. “I guess he maybe got the wind knocked out of him a little bit, but I’m not going to be critical of the league or whoever’s doing that upstairs. They do their job, and they want to protect the players. I’m sure history of whatever they might remember, maybe that comes into play. I don’t know if there is a similar situation, another quarterback would have been called in the tent or not. There’s no way for us to know that. So, nothing we can worry about.”

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The quarterback himself seemed rather irritated with being sent for a check-up, as he addressed it in his post-game media availability.

Imago New York quarterback Jaxson Dart 6 address the media during organized team activities at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Friday, May 29, 2026. /CSM East Rutherford United States – ZUMAc04_ 20260529_zma_c04_001 Copyright: xDuncanxWilliamsx

“I really respect the rules and the thought behind the NFL in keeping players healthy,” he said. “At the same time, I’m still puzzled by just feeling like, every time I get hit, I find my way in there. Which, at times, I’m trying to wrap my head around.”

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Now, Dart’s frequent medical tent visits were one of the reasons why former head coach Brian Daboll was fired midseason last year. With the Giants having built heavily around Dart this offseason, having him checked out was perhaps the most logical step to ensure they don’t stumble before the regular season even begins. This logic tracks even more because that was the second sack Dart had taken in the first quarter.

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As for Tyrone Tracy, he noted that there was a “miscommunication” on that particular play as he offered a public apology to his quarterback.

“I have to get my eyes right and block the guy. I did it two plays earlier,” Tracy said. “On that play I heard an alert to the other side, so I had my eyes to the left instead of the right. There isn’t really anything I can do at that point besides apologize and tell him it isn’t going to happen again, which it won’t. I don’t have many of those on my film pass-blocking-wise. It ain’t going to happen again.”

Jameis Winston took the next snap as Jaxson Dart was being checked out. But once he came back, he finished that drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Fields. That was the only touchdown for the Giants as they lost 13-10 to Minnesota. The Giants travel to South Florida for their next preseason clash with the Miami Dolphins. Tyrone Tracy’s made a promise to his quarterback. Now, we have to see if that promise holds up for the rest of the preseason, and the regular season beyond.