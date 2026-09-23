Giants Told to Trade for Vikings QB as Jaxson Dart Suffers Potential Season-Ending Knee Injury

Jaxson Dart had played less than five minutes in the Week 2 game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams when he injured his knee. The injury forced him out of the game, and with the possibility of it being a season-ending knee injury, the Giants’ front office might think about trading Dart away, per former columnist Gary Myers.

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According to Hall of Fame voter Myers, the Minnesota Vikings’ star quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a pretty good investment for the Giants. Well, the Giants need a starting quarterback, and the Vikings have already witnessed Carson Wentz dominate the first couple of games.

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“If Jaxson Dart is done for the year, I think the @Giants should trade for Vikings third-string QB J.J. McCarthy,” Myers opined on X. “GM Joe Schoen considered him w/6th overall pick in 2024 (they took Malik Nabers). McCarthy helped Jim Harbaugh win national championship in 2023 and he loves McCarthy. John and Jim often sign players with a history with each other. Probably would cost only mid-round pick and Giants could run same RPO offense they were using with Dart that is not suited to Jameis Winston.

“If McCarthy plays well for Giants, can build up his value to trade him after season or supplant Winston as Dart’s backup. Low-risk move. McCarthy has been huge disappointment in Minnesota but he’s only 23 years old, a few months older than Dart.”

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Dart is a dual-threat quarterback. Losing him means the Giants have to devise a new strategy around the backup quarterback, Jameis Winston. Dart’s exit left the Giants with only six points, as the Rams won 28-6.

Meanwhile, the Giants can also depend on Jake Haener from the practice squad or bring in unsigned free agent veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. The Giants could also turn to Josh Johnson, who worked with Harbaugh in Baltimore. After all, Johnson is a bit familiar with John Harbaugh during his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.

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If the Giants absolutely need a quarterback, they can also look for the San Francisco 49ers’ Mac Jones, according to FanSided’s Cody Williams. Even though the Niners put a high asking price on Jones, he will hit free agency in the upcoming offseason. That might lower the price tag on the quarterback as the deadline inches closer.

Dart, on the other hand, is possibly getting on the injured list for months. After a collision with Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart bent his knee inward, he underwent an MRI scan to confirm the extent of his injury. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the report confirmed the worst-case scenario.

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“Breaking: Further testing today revealed Giants QB Jaxson Dart’s knee injury is worse than initially thought, and the team and Dart now are facing the possibility of season-ending knee surgery, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

However, the coaching staff is still evaluating their options for the quarterback room.

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“Right now evaluations are ongoing. We haven’t gotten any final decisions yet,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve learned a lot more. I wouldn’t really want to share too much until decisions get made, and that takes more than one person. It takes everybody involved… I don’t think I can really comment on [Dart missing the season] right now until we know for sure what’s going to transpire.”

The front office cannot afford to hesitate. If Dart’s season is truly over, flipping a mid-round pick for J.J. McCarthy offers New York its smartest path to the playoffs.