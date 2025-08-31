Trouble Brews With Giants QB at Practice Amid Concerning Russell Wilson Update

Last season, the New York Giants were questionable under the center. So much so that despite standout rookie WR Malik Nabers posting a huge statistical season with an NFL rookie-high 109 catches, they could not bounce back to a winning season. But HC Brian Daboll had better plans for this season. He signed QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the offseason. Already, their connection with Nabers has been the highlight for the Big Blue. But as the season approaches, tensions within the locker room have started to surface. After a recent practice, ESPN‘s Jordan Raanan, too, has noted some cracks.

Big Blue Film Room tweeted Raanan’s observations, where he said, “The other day, Jameis Winston and Malik Nabers kind of going back and forth, getting very animated in conversation after practice. There are a lot of strong personalities. Very interesting to see if it works and it fits.” While more details on the heated argument are not available, one way to look at the personality clash is how they can push each other.

After a few injury scares, last month, Nabers told CBS Sports about his relationship with Winston, “He’s been great. Another great leader that’s been helping us in that locker room, helping us as a team, creating that other half of being that leader role. But I think he’s took the role into helping the youth, helping those younger guys get ahead. Helping me for sure, helping me with just staying up with helping my body. Also, him and Russ have been doing a great job of just trying to help me be the best and best I can be, just with health-wise.”

Nabers skipped spring workouts with a nagging toe injury that dates back to his LSU days. He also briefly exited July practices after a hard fall on his shoulder. The second-year veteran was also missing from the preseason games and practices due to a minor back issue. But he is confident that his health will be back to full with the week-1 kickoff. Last season, the WR combined for 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 15 games. He was also sixth in points among wideouts in the entire league.

With the new QBs in their squad, bigger things are possible for Nabers and the Giants. Wilson is in his fourth team in five years, and Winston, too, is on a mission to prove himself. Still, the Giants’ quarterback room doesn’t inspire much confidence.

In Mike Sando’s annual quarterback rankings for The Athletic, Wilson dropped one tier from last season into the fourth, which groups “an unproven player (not enough information for voters to classify) or a veteran who ideally would not start all 17 games.” Probably why Winston is also taking snaps with the first unit in New York to come in when Daboll would need him. And that spells trouble for Wilson.

Russell Wilson must step up to protect his spot

The veteran enters Week 1 as the Giants’ starter when they face the Washington Commanders. Following this, the team will face rivals, including the Cowboys and the Chiefs. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan says that if Wilson wants to save his starting job, he must secure wins in those games because while team brass has publicly called Wilson the unquestioned starter, they have also invested in the first-round pick Jaxson Dart, who impressed during the preseason.

“Manning was a franchise icon with far more equity than Wilson, who is on his fourth team in five years. If the Giants stumble against a killer early schedule, they won’t wait long to replace Wilson with Dart, who looked ready in the preseason,” Duggan explained.

Duggan drew a direct parallel to 2019, when the Giants initially planned for Eli Manning to keep his role while Daniel Jones developed behind him. After a 0-2 start, Jones took over the game. If the Giants struggle early, Brian Daboll might not hesitate to make a switch, especially since Dart already looks game-ready.

Week 5 against the Saints can be a transition point, since New Orleans is rebuilding under new head coach Kellen Moore and starting an unproven quarterback in Spencer Rattler. That matchup would provide Dart with a softer landing than facing the NFC East or AFC contenders.

Now, with a better QB-WR combination for the Giants, Nabers’ wish to see better things for the team can be a possibility, whether it’s with Wilson leading, Winston, or Dart. With the wide receiver already having proven himself with names like Daniel Jones, Drew Lock, Tommy DeVito, and Tim Boyle under center last season, this year can be a turnaround. But, of course, all that depends on the team camaraderie. But should we really worry about a small fiery exchange?