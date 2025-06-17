Giants’ True Feelings on Russell Wilson Revealed by Exec After Brian Daboll’s Surprising Roster Strategy

Building chemistry with your quarterback from day one is supposed to be every receiver’s dream scenario. But sometimes that fairytale ending just doesn’t materialize the way you hope. Darius Slayton got that rare chance when he entered the NFL, developing alongside Daniel Jones as both players tried to establish themselves in New York’s offense. However, dreams don’t always match reality, and by midseason 2024, the Giants saw enough, cutting ties with Jones and leaving Slayton wondering what his future looks like. The front office wasted no time making their move, though, bringing in Russell Wilson to stabilize the quarterback position. Now, the question becomes whether this veteran presence can unlock the potential that Slayton has been carrying all along, turning what felt like a dead-end situation into the fresh start both player and team desperately needed.

The excitement was practically jumping off the page when Giants executive Dan Salomone spilled the tea about how Russell Wilson’s new targets are feeling about their quarterback upgrade. According to what Sleeper Giants shared this Tuesday, both Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson are absolutely buzzing about having Wilson under center, with Robinson getting straight to the point about their first throwing session together.

“Even the first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected,” Robinson admitted, while Slayton chimed in about feeling “a lot of new energy” around the facility. That kind of immediate chemistry doesn’t happen by accident — it’s what separates veteran quarterbacks who’ve been there and done that from guys still trying to figure it out.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

New York’s front office clearly learned from their Daniel Jones experiment, making sure they had multiple options at the position this offseason. Drafting Jaxson Dart in the first round gives them a potential franchise cornerstone to develop, while signing Wilson to a one-year deal provides the steady hand they need right now. The plan seems straightforward enough — let Wilson handle the starting duties while Dart gets acclimated to NFL speed behind the scenes, creating a bridge between rebuilding and competing.

During mandatory minicamp, Slayton couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when reporters asked about Wilson’s impact on the team. “Honestly, it’s been pretty smooth,” Slayton explained via Giants Wire. “It feels like I like he’s been here longer than he has and I am sure some of that attributes to his experience and he has a very clear vision of what he wants. He’s a very clear communicator. So as long as your ears work, all you got to do is listen and do what he needs you to do and the rest takes care of itself.” That kind of leadership presence was exactly what was missing during last season’s quarterback carousel.

The timing couldn’t be better for Slayton, who’s been remarkably consistent since arriving as a fifth-round pick in 2019 but saw his numbers take a hit during the chaos of 2024. His 573 receiving yards marked his lowest output since 2021, while his two touchdown catches tied a career low across 16 appearances. With Wilson’s proven ability to elevate receivers, Slayton could be looking at a career-defining season, especially if he remains one of the primary targets in New York’s revamped offense. But what happens if Brian Daboll surprises everyone with a huge decision that nobody sees coming?

After Russell Wilson, the Giants are betting big on Jalin Hyatt

Most teams coming off their worst season in a century would’ve hit the reset button and started fresh. But Joe Schoen took the complete opposite approach with the Giants. The general manager doubled down on continuity, bringing back an NFL-high 91 percent of players who logged at least 30 percent of offensive or defensive snaps, according to OverTheCap.com. Sounds crazy when you consider they went 3-14, but here’s the kicker: of the top eight teams in terms of retention, six managed at least eight wins in 2024, suggesting there might be a method to this apparent madness.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jalin Hyatt perfectly embodies this philosophy of patience over panic. The third-year receiver’s 2024 numbers were brutal — just eight catches on 19 targets for 62 yards and zero touchdowns — but writing him off as a bust would be shortsighted. The quarterback carousel that plagued New York hurt everyone not named Malik Nabers, but Hyatt took the biggest hit as a legitimate deep threat who needs timing and trust to be effective. His struggles weren’t just about inconsistent quarterback play, though; defenders routinely outmuscled him at the line of scrimmage, leading to timing issues and drops that prevented him from reaching his intended destinations.

The Giants are banking on Hyatt rediscovering the magic that made him a 67-catch receiver in his final season at Tennessee. Early signs suggest their patience might pay off, as the receiver who once terrorized SEC secondaries is starting to show flashes of that college production that convinced New York to draft him. Sometimes, the difference between a bust and a breakout is simply giving talent the right situation to flourish.