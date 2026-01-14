Congratulations Pour In From Russell Wilson as Giants Star Announces Personal News

Essentials Inside The Story Giants RB’s off-field life grabs attention after tough season

The New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. just secured the biggest win of his offseason. His life away from the football field has taken a new turn. The 26-year-old recently took the next step in his relationship.

“Ever since You walked in my life God has had favor over me🥹💕” the caption on his latest Instagram post read. “My Forever in this life and the next ❤️ Genesis 2:24 “A man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and they shall become one flesh””

The Giants player shared the joyful news with the fans on Instagram. Writing a heartfelt message in the caption, he uploaded a series of pictures that captured the moment he was engaged. He popped the question on the beach in front of a huge, heart-shaped floral design.

Tracy Jr.’s new fiancee, Zoe Rollon, is an oncology registered nurse based in New Jersey. As per their social media, they began dating in March 2023. They have been in a relationship for over two years before the engagement.

The details of the proposal remain under wraps, with the couple keeping the location private. Tracy popped the question with a diamond ring from Salci Jewelry. Soon after, congratulations poured in from across the football world, including a message from one of the Giants’ quarterbacks from the 2025 season.

Russell Wilson and football fans reacted to Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s special day

Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s social media post garnered a huge reaction in the football community from fans and football players, including the New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who liked the post but refrained from commenting.

The New York Giants’ official social media handle wished the newly engaged couple “Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Giants teammate Dru Phillips sent the same message. Another Giants player, Darius Slayton, celebrated the good news.

“Time for it,” the cornerback wrote.

Additionally, several other football players, including Tyler Nubin and Jermaine Eluemunor, showered the couple with congratulatory messages.

Aside from teammates and fellow football players, many fans wished the newly engaged couple a lifetime of happiness.

For some fans, Zoe Rollon’s elegant ring became the center of attention.

“Congrats cuddy. Loveyall. She might need a sling for that ring!! HEAVYYyy.” a comment said.

The person who potentially caught Tracy and Zoe Rollon’s magical moment on camera also commented with a heartfelt message.

“It was a pleasure creating this moment for you both! Congrats!” the message read.

One social media user wrote, “Aww congratulations wishing yall a lifetime of happiness.” Meanwhile, another noted, “Beautiful!! God Bless your union I am so happy for you!!”

The newly-engaged couple was overwhelmed with love and affection from everyone. After a disappointing season with the New York Giants in 2025, Tracy will gear up soon for the 2026 season. In the meantime, it remains to be seen when he ties the knot after the engagement.