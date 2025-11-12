Giants Urged to Hire Mike Tomlin at Any Cost & Fire Front Office Figure Who Could Stop It

The New York Giants are searching for a new head coach after they fired Daboll. They lost a big lead to the Bears, dropping to 2-8, marking their third straight season with eight losses in the first ten games. The Giants are considering many people for the head coach position, although Mike Kafka is the interim HC. Even with multiple prominent people involved, going to Pennsylvania could resolve their difficulties.

Long-term Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has emerged as a candidate for the New York Giants’ job, as first revealed by The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor. Further, analysing this possibility, ESPN Radio host Evan Cohen deemed Tomlin the perfect candidate and even demanded that the Giants take any necessary steps to complete this signing.

Cohen said, “The Steelers could be sick of not winning playoff games, the Giants are sick of not making the playoffs – there’s a big difference there. If you can get Mike Tomlin, you do whatever it takes to get Mike Tomlin. If Joe Schoen impedes getting Mike Tomlin, he’s gone.”

With the Steelers and Giants sharing a deep familial connection between the Rooney (Pittsburgh) and Mara (New York) ownership families, negotiations for a possible Mike Tomlin trade could move swiftly. Further, this deal allows the Steelers to find a candidate who delivers postseason success, while the Giants can rebuild with their young core led by Jaxon Dart.

As the speculation continues, Tomlin’s focus will be to improve on his historic 18 consecutive non-losing seasons streak as the Steelers fall to 5-4 after losing against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, with the divisional rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, up next, it will be interesting to see how the Steelers come back.

Mike Tomlin unveils new weapon ahead of Bengals clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a challenging 10-25 defeat against the Chargers in Week 10. The main culprit of this loss was veteran QB Aaron Rodgers, who ended up having his worst performance as a Steeler. The four-time MVP recorded one touchdown and two interceptions while completing just 52.6% of his attempts. Hence, to help out their QB, Mike Tomlin shared how the team will evaluate practice squad WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

“We’ll see what the week holds for him and all the others on practice squad,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “We’re not opposed to elevating people and giving them an opportunity to contribute. It’s been about every game this year where we’ve elevated someone and utilized their talents.”

With things tensing up in the AFC North, Mike Tomlin will have to make the necessary changes to ensure his Steelers don’t completely squander away their early advantage and push for a deep playoff run this season.