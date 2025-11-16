Giants Want Jaxson Dart to Give Up After QB’s 4th Concussion Scare – Report

Things keep getting rough for the New York Giants. After moving on from head coach Brian Daboll, the team is now dealing with a serious situation involving their QB1, Jaxson Dart. He’s now been checked for a concussion four times this season, and the latest one was brutal. Now, New York seems to have asked Dart to adjust one of his strong points, which has turned into a double-edged sword for him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the Giants are asking him to tone down his aggressive, fearless runs. The medical staff and the coaches are urging him to change his style and stop putting himself in danger.

ADVERTISEMENT

This request to consider giving up on his preferred style comes in the light of a brutal hit in the week 10 loss to the Bears, which led to an official diagnosis. He suffered the injury during the second half. It has also started to raise questions about the rookie’s future in the league. The setback arrived just as rookie Caleb Williams had begun to look hit their stride for Chicago.

After being unable to clear the league’s concussion protocol, Dart will be out for the game against the Packers for Week 11. Although the Giants are on a bad 2-8 record, Dart has been one of their silver linings of the season.

Dart is one of the strongest quarterbacks who uses their legs best, managing 57 carries for 317 rushing yards. He is also the first QB to score a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.

ADVERTISEMENT

It goes without saying that fans are eagerly waiting to see Dart back in action. Even if the QB has to adjust his style, fans would hope to see him rack up similar numbers while maintaining fitness. The team’s new interim head coach, Mike Kafka, has also provided an update on Dart’s possible return ahead of his first game in charge.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Kafka provides an update on Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants have maintained that their priority is the rookie’s health. Mike Kafka addressed the situation this week as he named Jameis Winston as the starter, emphasizing that the organization is relying heavily on its medical team.

“He’s in the middle of it, and to be honest with you, I have a lot of trust in our medical staff and our medical team, and they’re taking great care of him,” Kafka said ahead of Sunday, “So each day I get a little bit of an update, he’s right on track and right on pace in the program,”

Winston’s name came as a shock to some who thought that Russell Wilson would be QB2. Jameis signed a two-year $8 million contract in the off-season and was understood to be the third option. However, Wilson’s ineffective numbers, especially after coming on for Dart most recently, help in understanding this decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his 6 appearances, the 36-year-old veteran has managed just a QBR of 26.6. His completion rate is even less than 60% and the 10 sacks have highlighted his inability to make crucial runs. Wilson addressed Jameis’ selection fondly when reflecting on the decision.

“Obviously, I want to play, but Jameis has worked his butt off to give him a great opportunity,” Wilson said. “He’s a guy that’s played in this league for a long time and he’s one of my closest friends.”

The Giants now face a defining stretch, forced to balance urgency with the long-term protection of their most promising young star. Whether Jaxson Dart returns with a retooled approach or an entirely new play style, New York’s season may ultimately hinge on how well they protect both their quarterback and their future.